The Lebanese cabinet postpones the decision of naming a Central Bank chief

The Lebanese cabinet was set to name Karim Al- Souaid as central bank governor in its session on Thursday, but decided to postpone the issue Al Jadeed TV reported

“Finance Minister Yassine Jaber reportedly submitted three names — Karim Al-Souaid, Eddy Gemayel and Jamil Baz but Souaid was the preferred candidate” An-Nahar newspaper reported.

“As for the reports about the exclusion of former finance minister Jihad Azour, it turned out that these reports are baseless, seeing as Azour had informed those who contacted him that he was not interested in the central bank post,” An Nahar added. Azour was the presidential candidate of the opposition before Joseph Aoun was nominated

Souaid is the brother of former lawmaker and March 14 secretariat-general coordinator Fares Soaid.

About Souaid

Souaid is the founder and Managing Partner of Growthgate Partners. Prior to forming GP in late 2006, Souaid was MD of Global Investment Banking at HSBC Bank (Middle East) from May 2000, where he joined as a result of the acquisition of CCF by HSBC. At HSBC Souaid was responsible for regional activities in the key areas of corporate finance, privatization, M&A, corporate restructurings, and equity capital raising (Private Placements and IPOs).

Souaid holds an LLB from the Jesuit School of Law at St. Joseph University (Lebanon); an LLM from Harvard Law School, and Executive Program Certificates from Harvard Business School in the areas of Corporate Valuation and Restructuring. Souaid is a member of the New York State Bar Association.