Syria’s Ex-Mufti was arrested at Damascus airport on way to Jordan

File: Former Grand Mufti of Syria, Ahmad Badr al-Din Hassoun a close ally of Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that former Grand Mufti of Syria, Sheikh Ahmad Badr al-Din Hassoun, was arrested by General Security at Damascus International Airport after attempting to leave the country for Jordan to undergo surgery in Amman.

Former Grand Mufti of Syria, Ahmad Badr al-Din Hassoun shown blindfolded at Damascus airport

According to information from the Syrian Observatory, Hassoun’s passport was stamped by the Immigration and Passports Department at the airport before he was taken by a group of General Security personnel to an unknown location. A photo of him blindfolded has circulated on social media.

El Nashra