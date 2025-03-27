Ireland increases aid to Lebanon

Simon Harris, Irish Deputy PM reviews troops at Camp Shamrock in Lebanon (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire).He said that he has received assurance from the Lebanese government over concerns around securing justice after the death of Irish peacekeeper Sean Rooney.

Ireland will double its local community funding in Lebanon, the country’s deputy premier has announced.

Simon Harris is in Lebanon for a series of political engagements and to meet members of the 125th Infantry Battalion who are serving as part of a UN peacekeeping mission.

On Wednesday, Mr Harris confirmed an increase in funding for Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) projects supported by Irish Defence Forces personnel serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

The Cimic project is aimed at improving the lives of those in the local communities in which Irish troops serve.

Its budget will be doubled from 40,000 euro to 80,000 euro for 2025.

The funding will be used to support local community projects in in South Lebanon, where an Irish-Polish battalion is operating.

Mr Harris said: “This funding will enable the Defence Forces to maintain their proud tradition of humanitarian engagement as part of their peacekeeping duties.

“The additional funding will further support our efforts and ensure that we can continue to provide assistance, strengthen relationships and support the ongoing recovery of those most affected by this conflict.

“We must acknowledge that the strength and resilience of the people in this community are truly inspiring, given the recent destruction visited upon the region. By increasing the Cimic budget, Irish personnel can make an even greater impact on the lives of those affected by the conflict.

“These projects will directly improve conditions for local communities.”

Irish troops will continue to work closely with local authorities and international partners to implement Cimic initiatives.

Projects under consideration include the refurbishment of a local community centre that offers workshops and skill-building classes for women to secure financial independence, and repairs to a water purification system.

His Wednesday itinerary includes talks with the Lebanese foreign affairs and defence ministers in Beirut, and a visit to Irish peacekeeping soldiers serving as part of the Unifil mission.

This morning I met with Lebanon’s new Minister for Defence Michel Menassah to reaffirm Ireland’s strong ties with Lebanon, express solidarity with its people and underline Ireland’s unwavering commitment to UNIFIL. pic.twitter.com/yxotI5QeVf — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 26, 2025

Other options include refurbishment of a social development and small health centre for women and children, or repairs to the electricity infrastructure for local communities.

Private Seán Rooney an Irish UNIFIL peacemaker, was shot dead in the head while serving with the 121st Infantry Battalion on a UN peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon. All fingers were pointed at Hezbollah militia for being behind his assassination. Lebanon accused five men over the killing of UN peacekeeper . All linked to Hezbollah, but the Iranian backed militant group which is a state within a state denied any involvement

The Department of Defence said the increased allocation, along with Irish Aid funding, underscores the Government’s “strong support for the Defence Forces’ role in UN peacekeeping and Ireland’s ongoing commitment to fostering stability in the region”.

