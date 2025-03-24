Lebanon remains a bridge between East and West, President Aoun tells ambassadors of Francophone countries

Photo: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is shown with ambassadors of Francophone countries at the Baabda Palace

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun affirmed to a delegation of ambassadors from Francophone countries that Lebanon has always been and will continue to be a bridge between East and West.

He emphasized that French remains the country’s second language after Arabic, describing it as a language of culture, dialogue, modernity, and values.

On the occasion of International Francophonie Day, Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s deep ties to Francophone values, emphasizing that being Francophone goes beyond language to embody principles of reason, sovereignty, and individual freedoms.

“We are Francophones, and to be Francophone means standing with reason against all madness, and with the citizen, not the ruler,” Aoun stated.

Aoun further elaborated on the philosophical and political foundations of Francophonie, highlighting the balance between faith and secularism.

“To be Francophone means being both believers and secular at the same time—giving to God what is God’s and to Caesar what is Caesar’s,” he said, referencing the principle of separating religious and political authority.

Expanding on the political ideals associated with Francophone thought, Aoun stressed the importance of state sovereignty and democratic principles.

Francophone countries are those that designate French as an official language or whose people primarily speak French.

Lebanon’s status as a Francophone country stems from the French Mandate for Syria and Lebanon after World War I , which led to the French language becoming a second language of instructions

After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, Lebanon and Syria were placed under a French mandate by the League of Nations, giving France control over their foreign affairs.

This mandate led to significant French cultural and linguistic influence, including the establishment of French educational institutions and the promotion of French as a language of instruction and administration.

The roots of French influence can be traced back to the 19th century when French Jesuits established schools and Saint Joseph University in Lebanon, further solidifying the French presence.

While English is more widely spoken in Lebanon, French remains a significant language.

