Israeli army attempted to assassinate a prominent Hezbollah figure, trying to verify if he was killed

“The army attempted to assassinate a prominent Hezbollah figure today, and the security forces are currently trying to verify whether he was actually assassinated. The Radio stated.

The Israeli army launched a series of raids on areas in the south, including the city of Tyre, and other areas in the rest of the country. This comes amid daily Israeli attacks on Lebanon and continued violations of the ceasefire agreement since it was reached.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that “the Israeli army attacked Hezbollah command headquarters, infrastructure, personnel, missile launchers, and a weapons depot in southern Lebanon.”

Earlier today Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned that renewed military operations on his country’s border with Israel risk dragging the country into a new war.

His warning came after Israel said it had intercepted three projectiles aimed at northern Israel from Lebanon.

Salam called on the United Nations to redouble international pressure on Israel to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory amid a fragile ceasefire.

A ceasefire has been in place between Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia since November.

The French Foreign Ministry expressed its deep concern on Saturday evening over the renewed tensions in southern Lebanon, warning of the serious repercussions of such an escalation for the security of Lebanon, Israel, and the region as a whole.

In an official statement, France condemned the firing of rockets from Lebanon toward Israel and called on Israel to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation.

The French Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of not compromising the significant progress made in recent months to ensure security on both sides of the Blue Line, emphasizing the need to respect the commitments under the ceasefire in Lebanon.

According to UN resolution 1701 Hezbollah should move north of the Litani River but all the recent violence is taking place south of the river. The resolution also states that only the Lebanese army is entitled to bear weapons which implies that Hezbollah should hand over its arms to the Lebanese army but so far it continues to stress that it will remain a resistance movement. According to analysts Hezbollah’s main goal is to increase Iran’s influence in the region at Lebanon’s expense.

The Shiite community suffered the most from the 2006 and 2023 wars between Hezbollah and Israel.

Source: Lebanese News Agencies