Lebanon warns against renewed military action on border with Israel

Lebanese people inspect the destruction of a building that was targeted in an Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese village of Touline. STR/dpa

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has warned that renewed military operations on his country’s border with Israel risk dragging the country into a new war.

His warning came after Israel said it had intercepted three projectiles aimed at northern Israel from Lebanon.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that Salam had called the Lebanese defence minister, stressing the need to take all security and military measures to “confirm that the [Lebanese] state alone has the power to decide war and peace.”

Salam has also called on the United Nations to redouble international pressure on Israel to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory amid a fragile ceasefire.

According to NNA, towns in southern Lebanon were subjected to Israeli shelling on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

A ceasefire has been in place between Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia since November.

