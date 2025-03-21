File photo of President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018. “Never before has an American president played such a subservient role to a Russian leader,” former president Joe Biden was quoted as saying on December 20, 2020. Trump sides with Putin against FBI at Helsinki summit

By Vlad Green

Since his return to the White House, President Donald Trump has undertaken a series of actions that bear a striking resemblance to the authoritarian practices of Russian President Vladimir Putin. From consolidating power to suppressing dissent, reshaping federal agencies, and even altering the aesthetics of the Oval Office, Trump’s leadership appears to be following a playbook that prioritizes personal dominance over democratic norms. This pattern raises significant concerns about the future of American governance and the nation’s role as a global democratic leader.

A Golden Oval Office: A Reflection of Authoritarian Excess

A gold coaster reading “TRUMP” sits on the table in front of US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office © Mandel NGAN / AFP/File

Recent reports suggest that the Oval Office under Trump’s vision is undergoing a transformation reminiscent of Putin’s obsession with gold-plated extravagance. The White House’s iconic workspace, traditionally a symbol of American democracy and leadership, is reportedly being adorned with gold fixtures, mirroring Putin’s infamous superyacht, where even the toilet paper holders are gold-plated. This gaudy display is more than just a matter of personal taste; it is a reflection of an authoritarian mindset that glorifies excess and personal grandeur over the principles of governance and public service.

Inside Putin’s $700 million yacht.

Consolidation of Power and Suppression of Dissent

US President Donald Trump recently hung a portrait of his expansionist predecessor James Polk, seen on the lower right © Mandel NGAN / AFP/File

One of the hallmarks of Putin’s regime has been the centralization of authority and the marginalization of opposition. Similarly, President Trump has moved swiftly to assert control over various facets of the federal government. Notably, he signed an executive order bringing independent agencies under White House oversight, effectively expanding presidential influence over bodies traditionally insulated from political pressure. Additionally, Trump has initiated mass terminations of federal employees, with reports indicating that tens of thousands of individuals have been dismissed, raising alarms about the politicization of the civil service.

Targeting Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives

In a move reminiscent of autocratic tendencies to suppress minority representation, President Trump issued Executive Order 14173, titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.” This order prohibits private organizations from implementing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) programs for jobs created through federal contracts. Critics argue that this action undermines efforts to promote workplace diversity and equality, further isolating marginalized groups from professional opportunities.

Undermining Democratic Institutions

President Trump’s actions have also extended to weakening institutional checks and balances. He has dismissed inspectors general and other watchdog officials, prompting concerns about reduced oversight and accountability within the federal government. Such measures parallel Putin’s systematic dismantling of democratic institutions in Russia, consolidating power by eliminating independent scrutiny.

Foreign Policy Alignments and the Putin Influence

Trump’s foreign policy maneuvers further reflect an alignment with Putin’s interests. His administration’s approach to international conflicts and alliances often appears to favor Russian geopolitical strategies, raising questions about the United States’ commitment to its traditional democratic allies. By undermining NATO and weakening global partnerships, Trump is emboldening authoritarian regimes while distancing the U.S. from its historical role as a defender of democracy.

Public Perception and Satirical Critiques

The perceived camaraderie between Trump and Putin has not gone unnoticed in popular culture. Satirical commentaries and late-night shows have lampooned their relationship, highlighting concerns about Trump’s admiration for authoritarian figures. Public discourse increasingly questions whether Trump’s leadership is veering away from democratic values and toward a more autocratic style of governance.

Conclusion

The parallels between President Trump’s recent actions and President Putin’s authoritarian practices are cause for concern among proponents of democratic governance. The erosion of institutional checks, suppression of diversity initiatives, consolidation of power, and even the aesthetic transformation of the Oval Office suggest a shift towards autocratic rule. As these developments unfold, it is imperative for Americans to remain vigilant in safeguarding the democratic principles that underpin the United States.