TopTesla investor called on Elon Musk to step down as CEO as stock price plunged

A major Tesla investor made the stunning decision to call on Elon Musk to step down as head of the company as its stock prices plunged amid a nationwide boycott.

Ross Gerber went as far as to say that Musk has ‘destroyed’ the electric vehicle maker’s reputation due to his work as the head of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

‘I think Tesla needs a new CEO and I decided today I was going to start saying it, and so this is the first show that I’m saying it on,’ Gerber told host Darren McCaffrey on Sky’s Business Live on Tuesday.

‘It’s time for somebody to run Tesla,’ he continued, arguing that Musk has stretched himself too thin across his work at DOGE and at X.

Gerber (R) was one of the earliest investors of Musk’s car company

‘There are too many important things Tesla’s doing, so either Elon should come back to Tesla and be the CEO of Tesla and give up his other jobs, or he should focus on the government and keep doing what he is doing, but find a suitable CEO of Tesla.’

Gerber went on to say Tesla is ‘absolutely’ in crisis, as Business Insider reports that its shares plummeted 53 percent since reaching a record high in December, and its market value plunged by more than $800 billion during the same time period.

‘The company’s reputation has just been destroyed by Elon Musk,’ he argued. ‘Sales are plummeting, so yeah, it’s a crisis.

‘You literally can’t sell the best product in the marketplace because the CEO is so divisive.’

