Protests continue in Turkey over detention of Erdoğan’s rival İmamoğlu

Istanbul: Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Istanbul on Thursday following the arrest of the city’s mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The opposition figure is seen as a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Several roads had been closed, some social media platforms were restricted, and a four-day demonstration ban was put into place in an attempt to thwart protests.

However, despite the ban, many gathered outside Istanbul’s police headquarters, the City Hall, and outside the headquarters of İmamoğlu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP).

People hold posters of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as they protest outside the Vatan Security Department, Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, March 19, 2025.Francisco Seco/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

