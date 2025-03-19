US Chief Justice Roberts rebukes Trump’s attack on judge

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts attends inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts rebuked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for urging the impeachment of a federal judge, laying bare tensions between the country’s chief executive and the judiciary as Trump’s sweeping assertions of power run into judicial roadblocks.

In a rare statement, Roberts wrote: “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision.”

He wrote the correct response was to file an appeal.

Roberts’ statement followed Trump’s call in a social media post on Tuesday for the impeachment of a federal judge. Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the administration on Saturday to halt the removal of alleged Venezuelan gang members, which Trump has argued is authorized by an 18th-century law historically used only in wartime.

Tensions have been rising in the eight weeks since Trump returned to the White House with the president and his allies publicly criticizing courts for blocking aspects of Trump’s agenda.

