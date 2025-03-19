Trump Makes Putin Great Again—At Democracy’s Expense

File: The ICC Hague court issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest for what it determined was the 70-year-old Russian leader’s “individual criminal responsibility” in the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia—a war crime. March 21, 2023

By: Vlad Green

Donald Trump’s failure to convince Vladimir Putin to accept a ceasefire—despite Ukraine’s willingness—once again exposes his weakness in dealing with authoritarian leaders. Rather than asserting American leadership, Trump allowed Putin—a wanted war criminal indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC)—to dictate the terms, reinforcing Russia’s dominance and setting a dangerous precedent for global security.​

In a recent display of disrespect, Putin kept Trump waiting for a critical phone call by lingering at a Russian event for an hour past the meeting’s scheduled start time. This tactic is often interpreted as a power play in diplomatic relations, aiming to assert dominance or unsettle the opposing party. ​The Sun+1The Irish Sun+1

Putin is making Trump wait again.



They two leaders were supposed to have met already, but Putin is still at some conference. When Putin is reminded of the meeting, everyone starts laughing – they're literally making fun of Trump and his convoy. pic.twitter.com/PWeSxTixKp — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) March 18, 2025

Putin, who has been avoiding travel out of fear of arrest, should be an international pariah. Instead, Trump has elevated him, giving him legitimacy and power on the world stage. This raises a troubling question: can the free world still rely on America for protection under Trump’s leadership? His pattern of deference to autocrats—whether it be Putin, Kim Jong Un, or Xi Jinping—suggests otherwise. Instead of standing up for democracy, Trump enables dictators, weakening America’s credibility and emboldening those who seek to dismantle the global order.​

If Putin is allowed to impose his will on Ukraine, what will happen to Taiwan? If America abandons its democratic values in favor of authoritarian appeasement, how can it claim to lead the free world?​

Trump promised to make America great again. But is allowing dictators to dictate to America his version of greatness? Strength does not come from submission to tyrants—it comes from standing up to them. If America continues down this path, it risks becoming the very thing it once opposed: an autocratic nation that no longer champions democracy, but enables its destruction.​