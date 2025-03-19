Fresh Israeli strikes that killed over 400 in Gaza are ‘only the beginning’, says Netanyahu

Relatives stay around the bodies of victims killed in an Israeli strike at Al-Mamdani Hospital in Gaza City on March 18, 2025. © Omar Al-Qatta, AFP

In a recorded statement broadcast on national television, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday’s air strikes in Gaza are “only the beginning” and that all ceasefire negotiations will take place “under fire”. Netanyahu added that Israel would press ahead until it realizes all of its war goals – destroying Hamas and freeing all hostages held by the militant group. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.



SUMMARY

Israel launched a wave of air strikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was hitting Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January.

White House says it was consulted by Israelis before resuming attacks against Hamas and Israel said the return to fighting in Gaza was “fully coordinated with Washington”.

Hamas warned that Israel’s new airstrikes breached their ceasefire and put the fate of hostages in jeopardy.

Netanyahu warned Hamas that the renewed Israeli strikes on Gaza were “only the beginning” of Israeli action in the Palestinian territory.



Fourth strike on US warships claimed by Yemen’s Houthis

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said on Wednesday they launched another attack against American warships in the Red Sea, their fourth time firing on the carrier group in 72 hours.

The Houthis’ military spokesperson said the operation entailed “a number of cruise missiles and drones, targeting the aircraft carrier ‘USS Harry Truman’ and a number of enemy warships”, adding that the attack was “the fourth within 72 hours”.

Trump threatens Iran

President Donald Trump on Monday said that further attacks or retaliation by the Houthis would be considered an attack by Iran and it would face “dire” consequences.

Trump’s threat comes after the United States launched a new series of airstrikes against the Yemeni group beginning Saturday. The Houthis on Sunday claimed to have thwarted “a hostile attack the enemy was preparing to launch against our country.” A U.S. official told ABC News that the Houthis fired 11 drones and one ballistic missile at the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea on Saturday, none of which came close to hitting any U.S. vessels.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called the Houthis “sinister mobsters and thugs” said their attacks “emanate from, and are created by, IRAN.”

