Order of Malta reaffirms commitment to Lebanon’s stability and reconstruction

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (right) welcomes the Sovereign Order of Malta Grand Chancellor Riccardo Paternò di Montecupo and the delegation at Baabda’s presidential palace on March 14, 2025. Credit: Sovereign Order of Malta

Faithful to its ongoing commitment to supporting Lebanon, a high-level delegation from the Sovereign Order of Malta is currently touring the country.

The official visit, led by the order’s grand chancellor, Riccardo Paternò di Montecupo, spans three days and will conclude on Saturday.

The delegation’s agenda includes multiple stops aimed at exploring ways to help Lebanon overcome its ongoing crises and support its path toward recovery and reconstruction, relying on the country’s new leadership.

The delegation’s first stop was the presidential palace in Baabda, where Montecupo met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. He was accompanied by the order’s ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Cortese, Lebanon’s Order of Malta President Marwan Sahnaoui, and advisers François Abi Saab, Eleonore Habsburg, and Martina D’Onofrio.

During the meeting, Montecupo conveyed congratulations from the order’s grand master, John Dunlap, who expressed his eagerness to welcome Aoun to the order’s headquarters in Rome at the earliest opportunity. He reaffirmed the order’s strong commitment to Lebanon, emphasizing its dedication to the country’s stability and progress. He also mentioned that the order currently runs 60 pastoral, educational, and cultural projects across Lebanon and has signed several agreements to support its humanitarian mission.

Additionally, Montecupo highlighted a conference on Lebanon that was held last February and announced plans for another gathering in Rome on April 10.

Montecupo stressed that maintaining stability is paramount for Lebanon’s economic recovery and affirmed the order’s readiness to provide assistance, emphasizing its long-standing neutrality and independence. “We will spare no effort to support the Lebanese people,” he said.

For his part, Aoun acknowledged the challenges ahead but insisted that rebuilding Lebanon is possible with genuine political will. He underscored the importance of international support, both economically and politically.

Aoun also referenced previous agreements between the order and Lebanese institutions, including the military, and highlighted the need for continued collaboration, particularly in the wake of destruction caused by the latest Israeli offensive. He commended the order for implementing projects nationwide, “free from political, sectarian, or religious considerations.”

Meetings with Berri and Salam

The delegation also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at his Ain el-Tineh residence and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail. Both meetings addressed Lebanon’s political and economic landscape as well as the order’s ongoing projects.

The Sovereign Order of Malta has been active in Lebanon for over 70 years, focusing on health care, social integration, and agricultural development. This visit serves as a reaffirmation of the order’s unwavering support for the Lebanese people during the ongoing reconstruction phase. In addition to official meetings, the delegation visited several development and humanitarian project sites, including the St. John the Baptist Center in Ain el-Remmaneh and mobile medical units in the western Bekaa region.

The Order’s membership includes about 13,500 Knights, Dames and Chaplains. Thirty-three of these are professed religious Knights of Justice. Until the 1990s, the highest classes of membership, including officers, required proof of noble lineage. More recently, a path was created for Knights and Dames of the lowest class (of whom proof of aristocratic lineage is not required) to be specially elevated to the highest class, making them eligible for office in the order.