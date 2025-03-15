Syria’s Temporary Constitution: A Path to Fragmentation?

Demonstrators protested the constitutional declaration in Qamishli, Syria. Some among Syria’s diverse mix of ethnic and religious groups remain skeptical of Ahmed al-Shara’s sweeping promises to create an inclusive government. Credit…Orhan Qereman/Reuters

By: Ya Libnan Editorial Board

The recent unveiling of Syria’s temporary constitution has sparked significant concerns over the concentration of power in the hands of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Experts warn that the document establishes an authoritarian structure that lacks adequate protections for the country’s diverse minority groups, raising fears that Syria could be on the path to permanent division.

The constitutional declaration effectively grants Sharaa unchecked authority. The interim president has full executive control, appoints ministers without the need for a prime minister, and holds the power to select one-third of the future parliament. Even more concerning is his ability to form the committee that will oversee the election of the remaining parliamentary members. Such a framework leaves little room for democratic representation and instead cements Sharaa’s rule with little to no checks and balances.

Despite its claims of judicial independence, the new constitution further erodes democracy by allowing Sharaa to appoint members of the Supreme Constitutional Court, the highest judicial authority in Syria. This move effectively places the judiciary under his direct influence, raising doubts about its ability to function as an impartial and independent institution.

Sharaa’s past affiliations add another layer of concern. Having begun his militant journey as the leader of al-Nusra, an al-Qaeda affiliate, before joining ISIS and later charting his own course, his return to power raises alarms over Syria’s future trajectory. His leadership record suggests a pattern of authoritarianism and ideological extremism, making it unlikely that he will embrace inclusivity or democratic reforms.

Houses of Syrian army officers from the Alawite minority burning south of Damascus in December. The new constitution promises to protect the rights of all Syrians and shield them from discrimination.Credit…Nicole Tung for The New York Times

Syria is a nation of diverse ethnic and religious communities, including Kurds, Christians, Druze, and Alawites, among others. Without meaningful protections and assurances of fair political representation, these groups may find it untenable to remain under a government that does not guarantee their rights. If Sharaa continues on this path, many minorities may seek autonomy or separate governance, leading to the de facto partitioning of Syria into different independent or semi-autonomous regions.

If Sharaa’s ultimate goal is to maintain power at all costs, he may find himself ruling over a fractured and weakened Syria, rather than a unified nation. A refusal to compromise and establish an inclusive governance structure will only accelerate the country’s disintegration. Instead of securing his own rule, Sharaa’s approach may push Syria towards an irreversible breakup, fueling further instability and conflict.

The question remains: Will Sharaa recognize the urgent need for change and inclusion, or will his grip on power drive Syria into permanent division? The answer to this question will shape the country’s future for generations to come.

A Warning to the International Community

In light of these developments, concerned nations must resist the temptation to hastily lift sanctions on Syria. Any premature removal of sanctions without clear democratic reforms would only legitimize Sharaa’s authoritarian rule and embolden his grip on power. The international community must demand concrete steps toward democracy, including fair elections, minority protections, and judicial independence, before considering any economic or diplomatic relief. Without these guarantees, lifting sanctions could accelerate Syria’s descent into further instability and fragmentation, ultimately making peace and unity even more elusive.