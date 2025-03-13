Israeli trying to normalize ties with Lebanon, but Hezbollah media denies the report

Israel is looking to normalize relations with Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

A political source told N12: “The discussions with Lebanon are part of a broad and comprehensive plan.”

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy has already changed the Middle East, and we want to continue the momentum and reach normalization with Lebanon.”

Lebanon responded Wednesday to statements made by Israeli media by categorically denying that the indirect dialogue with Jerusalem would lead to normalization

Sources at the Lebanese presidential office reportedly told the Al-Mayadeen , a pro-Hezbollah TV channel claimed that the assertions about dialogue committees between Israel and Lebanon serving as a prelude to normalization are unfounded. According to these sources, the three committees established to resolve existing issues with Israel represent a continuation of implementing UN Resolution 1701. The sources emphasized that these committees will not involve direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

“The committees will address longstanding issues – specifically border disputes and points that have remained contentious since 2006,” the officials stated. They also confirmed that the five points in southern Lebanon where the IDF continues to maintain control will be among the topics for dialogue. Earlier, a political source indicated that the talks are being conducted with the objective of transitioning to a diplomatic-political track.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV reported that “the Americans and Israelis believe that the work of the ceasefire monitoring committee, with its military-security nature, has ended and that a political-diplomatic committee must be formed. However, official Lebanese authorities rejected this proposal and refused to accept it, as the political-diplomatic dimension would mean normalization with the enemy.”

Hezbollah vowed to remain as a resistance movement despite its defeat by Israel.

Border demarcation

I”srael and Lebanon have agreed to open negotiations to resolve longstanding disputes over the land border between the countries”, two U.S. officials told Axios yesterday.

“The Trump administration successfully pushed the two sides to come to the table just months after Israel invaded Lebanon as part of its war against Hezbollah. The border talks are intended to help stabilize the ceasefire brokered by the Biden administration last November,” Axios added

Ali Hussein, a Lebanese political activist told Ya Libnan: “Naturally, normalization of ties between Lebanon and Israel is not in Hezbollah’s interest, for this reason, the Iran-backed militant group will fight it . Normalization of ties means the end of resistance. Even though Hezbollah failed in its resistance role it still serves as Iran’s proxy in the region”.

“The majority of the Lebanese want the hostilities with Israel to end and to start rebuilding Lebanon. Hezbollah’s base, the Shites of Lebanon suffered the most in both the 2006 and 2023 wars, ” Hussein added

Jerusalem Post / Axios Al Mayadeen