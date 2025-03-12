Israel and Lebanon agree to land border negotiations

A map of Lebanon Israeli border showing the Blue line that septettes the 2 countries. Israel is still occupying five strategic hills, northern Ghajar, Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba. The maritime border was already demarcated. Lebanon also needs to demarcate it land and maritime border with Syria

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to open negotiations to resolve longstanding disputes over the land border between the countries, two U.S. officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Trump administration successfully pushed the two sides to come to the table just months after Israel invaded Lebanon as part of its war against Hezbollah. The border talks are intended to help stabilize the ceasefire brokered by the Biden administration last November.

The talks are also a big early test of relations between the Israeli government and the new government formed in Lebanon several weeks ago.

Thirteen disputed points along the “Blue Line” — drawn by the UN in 2000 to track Israel’s withdrawal after its occupation of southern Lebanon — have historically been a source of tension between the countries.

Behind the scenes: The Trump administration has been mediating between Israel and Lebanon for several weeks in an attempt to strengthen the ceasefire and come to an agreement on next steps, a U.S. official said.

The official added that during the negotiations, Israel offered a good-will gesture by releasing five Lebanese citizens who were captured by the Israeli Defense Forces during the fighting last year, among them a member of Hezbollah.

What’s next: As part of the agreement between the parties, trilateral working groups will be established to negotiate on three issues: the land border disputes between Israel and Lebanon; the issue of Lebanese prisoners held by Israel and the conditions for Israel’s withdrawal from five remaining outposts in southern Lebanon, a White House official said.

“The working groups will be led by diplomats from the U.S., Israel and Lebanon. We hope that these negotiations will begin as early as next month,” the U.S. official said.

What they’re saying: “Today, the United States announced we are bringing together Lebanon and Israel for talks aimed at diplomatically resolving several outstanding issues between the two countries,” the White House official said.

The official added that “military-to-military talks concluded in Naqoura, Lebanon today, and subsequently five Lebanese prisoners have been released back to Lebanon from Israel.”

“Everyone involved remains committed to maintaining the ceasefire agreement and to fully implementing all its terms. We look forward to quickly convening these diplomat-led working groups to resolve outstanding issues, along with our international partners,” the White House official said.

The Israeli prime minister’s office confirmed the details of the agreement and said it released the five prisoners “as a gesture of goodwill for the new Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.”

Flashback: In 2022 the Biden administration brokered a deal on the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon.