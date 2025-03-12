Hezbollah chief warns Trump against attacking Iran, calls him a tyrant and a monster

The leader of the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has warned U.S. President Donald Trump against launching any attack on Iran.

Why It Matters

Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, is closely aligned with Iran. The U.S. sees Hezbollah as a crucial part of Iran’s strategy to expand its influence and destabilize the Middle East and threaten the security of key ally Israel.

Although Hezbollah’s capabilities have been badly damaged by conflict with Israel over the past year, it retains a powerful military force.

What To Know

Sheikh Naim Qassem was named as the leader of the Iranian-backed group after its long-serving chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut in late September.

In his first televised appearance since the Hezbollah leader said an American war on Iran would jeopardize the global economy and regional security to a huge extent.

The U.S. and Israel have threatened military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions as a direct threat to regional and global security, with military force remaining an option — although Trump has said he would prefer negotiations.

“It is not easy. I believe Trump will pay more attention now, while the Israelis are pushing because they are putting America in the front line,” Qassem told Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV about launching a war on Iran.

Hezbollah and Israel fought over Israel’s northern border for over a year, after the armed group said it was acting in solidarity with Palestinian militant organization Hamas, which was battling Israel in Gaza after its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Israel and Hezbollah agreed on a ceasefire in November last year.

Over 4,000 people in Lebanon were killed in the conflict, according to the U.N. Nearly 80 Israeli soldiers and 47 civilians were killed according to the Israeli government, cited by the Associated Press. Hezbollah’s capabilities were badly damaged in the fighting – not least by a covert attack on Hezbollah operatives with exploding pagers, which resulted in over 30 deaths and thousands of injuries, including some civilians.

In February 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a “golden pager” during a meeting in Washington.

What People Are Saying

Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem: “Trump is not an easy person to deal with. He is a real tyrant who behaves brutally, does not see the world in front of him, and views it as a jungle, believing he can take whatever he wants from it. Those who see him and are happy with him, or those who fear him or try to deal with him, need to understand who he really is. He is a monster aiming to control the world if he can. Can he do it? Yes, if they weaken, but no, if they stand in his way.”

U.S. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal: “Degrading and dismantling Iran’s proxies, as well as preventing a nuclear armed Iran, demand skilled strategic planning, and complex, potentially costly, risk-filled action. But there are increasing signs that success is within reach. Israel’s achievements in decimating Hamas assets and leadership in Gaza have certainly undercut Iran’s previous prowess, but even more impactful and impressive has been its dramatic overthrow of Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

What Happens Next

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are escalating, with uncertainty over the possibility of the two sides negotiating a deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would not negotiate with the U.S. while being threatened, telling President Donald Trump to “do whatever the hell you want”, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

“It is unacceptable for us that they (the U.S.) give orders and make threats. I won’t even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want”, state media quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

