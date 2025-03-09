Syria does not need another dictator: Time for real democracy

Ahmed al Sharaa, better known as Abu Mohammad al-Golani leader of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) told CNN on December 5: “These sects ( Alwawites, Christians and Druze) have coexisted in this region for hundreds of years, and no one has the right to eliminate them.” So far Golani has been saying the right things. The problem is he didn’t keep his word. The massacre of hundreds of Alawites and the attacks against the Druze community prove that his words were hollow and just to appease The last thing the Syrians want to see is another dictator like Bashar al-Assad

By Ya Libnan Editorial Board

The Syrian people have suffered enough under dictatorship, war, and destruction. For decades, Bashar al-Assad and his father ruled Syria with an iron fist, suppressing dissent, marginalizing minorities, and dragging the country into a brutal civil war. When the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group ousted Assad and interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa took power, there was hope that Syria would finally embark on the path to democracy and inclusivity.

Sharaa’s initial rhetoric suggested a commitment to unity and equal treatment for all Syrians—Sunni Muslims, Alawites, Druze, and Christians alike. However, his actions in recent days have shattered these promises. The massacre of hundreds of Alawites and the attacks on the Druze community are a chilling reminder of the old regime’s brutality. These acts of vengeance, carried out under Sharaa’s leadership, expose his failure to establish a fair and democratic system.

Instead of embracing democracy, Sharaa has followed the well-trodden path of autocrats. He appointed himself president without an election, filling his government with HTS loyalists rather than representatives from all Syrian communities. His vague promise of constitutional reform, which he claims will take three to four years, is nothing more than a stalling tactic. Likewise, his insistence that presidential elections will take at least four to five years raises serious doubts about his willingness to cede power.

Sharaa’s increasingly strict Islamic policies further alienate many Syrians and the international community. His refusal to shake hands with the German foreign minister and his insistence that a Lebanese actress cover her head before taking a picture with him are more reminiscent of extremist rule than of a modern, inclusive Syria. Such actions suggest that Syria is moving from one form of authoritarianism to another, rather than toward democracy.

The international community must take a firm stance. Syria is in desperate need of reconstruction aid, economic relief, and international legitimacy for its new government to survive. However, this support should not come without conditions. The world must set clear ultimatums: no meaningful financial or diplomatic assistance should be extended unless Sharaa and his regime commit to real democratic reforms. This includes an immediate end to sectarian violence, genuine power-sharing among all Syrian communities, and a clearly defined timeline for free and fair elections.

Dictators do not reform on their own. Only sustained international pressure can force Sharaa’s regime to change its course. The Syrian people deserve a future free from tyranny—whether it comes from the Assad family or from new rulers in different robes. It is time for the world to demand democracy in Syria, not just another name on the throne of oppression.