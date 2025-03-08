US State Department unfreezes $95 million in aid for the Lebanese army

A file photo shows Lebanese army soldiers marching during a military parade commemorating the 76th anniversary of Lebanese independence from France at the Defence Ministry headquarters in Yarze. Nov 22, 2019(AFP)

The State Department is waiving $95 million in military assistance to the Lebanese armed forces amid the Trump administration’s nearly 90-day foreign-aid freeze, two U.S. officials told Axios.

Why it matters: The waiver suggests the Trump administration intends to try to strengthen Lebanon’s military and the new government that took office in January.

The aid is part of a broader Trump administration strategy to try to continue weakening Hezbollah, decreasing its influence in Lebanon and making sure the ceasefire with Israel holds, U.S. officials said.

"The Department approved an exception to expend the $95 million of foreign military funding recently reprogrammed to Lebanon. We are working with our Department of Defense colleagues to move forward with the implementation of these funds," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

Driving the news: Hezbollah’s influence in the country appears to be weakening over the last several weeks while the Lebanese army has gained a stronger foothold.

In February, security officials at the Beirut international airport didn’t allow several commercial flights from Iran to land out of concern they were transferring millions of dollars in case to Hezbollah.

Hezbollah sent its supporters to block the roads to the airport. The Lebanese army fired tear gas at the protestors in order to force the blockade open.

“This was a big test for the Lebanese army,” a U.S. official said.

Between the lines: Lebanon’s new president Gen. Joseph Aoun was until recently the commander of the Lebanese army.

Aoun is a key U.S. ally and the Trump administration sees supporting the Lebanese army as a way to strengthen Aoun.

“Aoun presidency is a historic opportunity to change the reality in Lebanon for the better,” a U.S. official told Axios.

The new Lebanese government platform stated for the first time in years that only the Lebanese state and its armed forces are responsible for defending the country.

It is a marked change from the previous governments, which said the state and “the resistance” — synonymous with Hezbollah — are responsible for defensing the country.

State of play: As part of the ceasefire agreement with Israel, the Lebanese armed forces have been deployed to southern Lebanon, especially to areas where Hezbollah militants were positioned before and during the war.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has almost entirely pulled out from southern Lebanon. Israeli soldiers remained in five strategic positions on hills that are several hundred meters inside Lebanese territory. The Lebanese government officially said it opposes the IDF remaining in these positions.

But U.S. and Israeli officials said there is a quiet understanding between the three countries that the IDF presence will continues for several weeks or months until the Lebanese army stabilizes the situation in southern Lebanon and ensures Hezbollah is no longer a threat.

Behind the scenes: U.S. and Israeli officials said the U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism is working well.