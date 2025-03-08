US and the Axis of evil are ‘destroying’ world order, says Ukraine’s former army chief

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s former armed forces chief and current ambassador to Britain, said on Thursday that the United States was “destroying” the current world order.

The popular for star general, who led Ukraine’s defense in the first two years of Moscow’s full-scale invasion, spoke as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought to mend fences with Washington after a fiery White House row with President Donald Trump.

Zaluzhnyi said Ukraine had held onto its independence despite “animus and threats coming even from friends”.

“It’s obvious the White House has questioned the unity of the whole Western world,” Zaluzhnyi said, adding: “Because we see that it’s not just the axis of evil and Russia trying to revise the world order, but the U.S. is finally destroying this order.”

Iran , North Korea and China and Russia are referred to as the new Axis of Evil .

(From Left to Right) China President Xi Jinpin, Russia President Vladimir Putin, Iran leader Ali Khamenei. North Korean leader Kim Jong

European leaders on Thursday said they would stand by Ukraine – and boost defence spending – to enable them to stand up to Russia. But the U.S. has been a key backer, and its intelligence, equipment and financial support have been crucial for Kyiv.

Following the shouting match last Friday between Trump and Zelensky inside the Oval Office, Ukranian Ambassador Oksana Markarova was quoted as saying : “Who will protect Ukraine from the United States? “

“What we are witnessing is a stark and unmistakable reflection of the Trump administration’s core approach: a calculated ambush, premeditated and expertly executed”. The Ukrainian ambassador’s reaction – her hands clutching her head – said it all.

Reuters / Yahoo