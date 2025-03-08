Syria’s new rulers accused of mass killings after uprising by Assad followers

Government forces are being sent from Damascus to Latakia to counter the violence – BILAL AL HAMMOUD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Syria’s new rulers have been accused of carrying out massacres after a major uprising against their authority.

On Thursday night, more than 90 people were reported killed and dozens more wounded in fierce fighting in the north-west of the country, areas associated with support for the former regime of Bashar al-Assad.

The violence was said to have started following a “well-planned and premeditated attack” on government forces. It was the fiercest fighting seen inside Syria since the rebels ousted Assad.

Members of the Syrian forces battle against insurgents – Karam Al-Masri/Reuters

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organization, reported that retaliatory attacks by government forces had occurred in the coastal town of Jableh and adjacent villages in the governate of Latakia.