Tesla stock has dropped 40% in 2025. This slide prompts a Wall Street analyst to defend it

Tesla (TSLA) stock has lost over 40 % this year, and this slide has prompted Wedbush analyst Dan Ives — one of the electric vehicle maker’s biggest bulls on Wall Street — to issue a forceful defense of the stock, doubling down on his bullish views during what he calls a “gut check moment for the Tesla bulls (including ourselves).”

In a note to clients published late Thursday, Ives wrote “the time has come” to defend the stock, with Ives adding Tesla to the firm’s “Best Ideas List” and reiterating their Outperform rating and $550 price target on the name.

The call comes after Tesla stock fell 5.7% Thursday with others on the Street saying CEO Elon Musk’s controversial association with the Trump administration was clouding sentiment on the stock.

Tesla stock was down as much as 1.8% in premarket trading on Friday but continued to go down more .

The highest price it achieved in December was $480 and the highest closing price it reached in January was $428.22

“There have been a number of times in the Tesla story over the past decade that negative sentiment and Street worries have overshadowed the narrative of this unique disruptive global tech story,” Ives wrote.

“From the white knuckle production moments in 2017/2018 to financing worries to the Musk/Twitter soap opera in 2022 … and now here again Tesla bulls find themselves with their back against the wall facing global negative sentiment around Musk/DOG

“This is a gut check moment for the Tesla bulls (including ourselves) after this massive sell-off in Tesla shares with fears mounting.”

Ives holds the highest price target for Tesla among the 48 Wall Street analysts tracked by Yahoo Finance. On average, Wall Street analysts have a $346 per share price target on the stock over the next 12 months. Shares closed Thursday’s trading sessions at $263.

Tesla stock in February recorded its biggest decline to date.

Shares have given up nearly all of their gains that followed the election of Donald Trump. Musk became one of Trump’s key surrogates on the campaign trail in the final months of the 2024 election.

In Ives’ view, Musk’s foray into politics puts less than 5% of Tesla’s global sales at risk despite what Ives calls “the global draconian narrative for Musk.”

“Importantly,” Ives added, “we expect Musk will better balance his time between DOGE and Tesla/SpaceX over the course of 2025 and some of these distraction issues will fade. We continue to believe the best thing that ever happened to Musk and Tesla was Trump in the White House as this will create a deregulatory environment with a federal autonomous roadmap central to the Tesla golden strategic vision.”

Ives also backed his view that Tesla’s push into autonomous driving outweighs near-term demand concerns for its EVs and said together with its push into robotics the company could be worth north of $2 trillion.

