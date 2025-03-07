Support for Israel among Americans drops to lowest level in 25 years, poll

File photo: Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Washington DC.

Washington, DC- Support for Israel among Americans has fallen to its lowest level in a quarter century, according to the latest Gallup poll released Thursday.

The poll shows that 46% of respondents said they support Israel rather than Palestine in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the lowest rating in the 25 years that Gallup has been conducting the poll, with the previous low of 51% having been recorded twice: last year and in 2001.

Meanwhile, support of Palestinians has skyrocketed. Thirty-three percent of respondents said they support Palestinians, which is up 6% from last year.

Republicans lean toward supporting Israel while more Democrats support Palestinians.

Most of the Americans surveyed report favoring a two-state solution to the conflict, the poll said.

Gallup has been measuring opinions on the ongoing strife between Israel and the Palestinians since 1999.

Gaza is in ruins after Israel’s offensive using US made arms paid for by US taxpayers. Rebuilding may take decades and cost tens of billions of US dollars

“Since then, more Americans have supported than opposed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and that continues today. Currently, 55% are in favor and 31% opposed, while 14% do not have an opinion,” the poll said.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed in the latest war between Israel and the Palestinians, which erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on Israel.

UPI