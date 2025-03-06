After losing 5 strategic hills to Israel, Hezbollah wants the army to liberate them

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said on Wednesday that he would support a strong, just, and sovereign state and called on the state to start taking its war and peace decisions.

“What is the state waiting for?” Fadlallah asked. “The enemy is known, our land is occupied, and the attacks from the south to the east are ongoing.” He added that Hezbollah does not want war but wants the state to liberate the land and stop the Israeli violations, as it has vowed to do, “whether through diplomacy or any other means.”

“We want the state to be strong and capable,” he said. “This will lift the burden off our shoulders.”

Reacting to his comment, Ali Hussein a Lebanese political analyst told Ya Libnan. Fadlalah is asking the Lebanese army to do Hezbollah’s dirty work. The reason the 5 strategic hills are occupied by Israel is because of Hezbollah’s wreckless act when it launched an attack against Israel on October. 8, 2023 in support of its ally the Iranian-backed Hamas, with the aim of increasing Iran’s influence in the region. Hezbollah made the war decision without consulting any of Lebanon’s top officials. Before the Lebanese government takes any decision regarding the liberation of the occupied hills Hezbollah has to hand over its arsenal to the Lebanese army”.

“Hezbollah lost the 5 hills to Israel and not the Lebanese army. Hezbollah also lost the northern part of the town of Ghajar in its war against Israel in 2006” , Hussein added.

President Joseph Aoun and PM Nawaf Salam have both said that the state should be the sole bearer of arms and should be responsible for “liberating all Lebanese territory”.

Aoun declared during the Arab summit in Cairo: “There can be no peace without the liberation of the last inch of our occupied land.”