Violence at Knesset as guards forcibly prevent families of Oct. 7 victims from entering visitors’ gallery

A violent brawl broke out between bereaved families of the Oct. 7 hostages and victims and Knesset guards on Monday ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to parliament.

Viral video from inside Knesset showed the moment security guards began shoving the victims’ families from the plenum guest gallery, where the relatives were set to support a state inquiry into the government’s failures to prevent the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack.

Chaos quickly erupted, and family members pushed the guards back. One outraged relative was seen wrestling with a guard, and others struggled to pull the two men off each other.

The guards quickly regrouped and pushed back the angry families to keep them away from the staircase leading to the guest gallery as the relatives shouted and demanded entry.

At least two people were reportedly injured in the chaotic confrontation, with Shimon Buskila, the father of one of the Oct. 7 victims, fainting and requiring medical attention.

