Clashes between Syrian forces and Druze gunmen in Jaramana turn deadly

File photo of Syrians protesting Israeli PM Netanyahu’s call for the demilitarisation of southern Syrian provinces taken in southern city of Sweida the capital the the Druze stronghold of Jabal Arab on February 25, 2025. Israel is trying to drive a wedge between the Druze community and the news Syrian regime despite the fact that the Druze community already declared its support for Sharra © Shadi al Dubaisi, AFP

One person was killed and nine others wounded in clashes near Damascus between forces affiliated to Syria’s new rulers and gunmen from the Druze community on Saturday, according to a Syrian human rights monitor.

Since Islamist-led rebels in December overthrew longtime repressive ruler Bashar al-Assad, clashes and shootings have occurred in several areas, with security officials accusing armed supporters of the previous government.

Saturday’s incident occurred in Jaramana, a densely populated suburb near Damascus that is home to a majority of Druze and Christian minority residents.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that “one person was killed and nine others from Jaramana were injured during clashes between security forces affiliated with the new authority and local gunmen tasked with protecting the area.”

It could not specify whether the killed person was a civilian or a local fighter.

Tensions began on Friday when a dispute led to the killing of one security forces member and the wounding of another in a shooting at a checkpoint in Jaramana, according to the Observatory.

Security challenge

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (C) is shown with the Drzue officials at the presidential palace in Damascus Feb 25, 2025, SANA

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, quoted Colonel Hossam al-Tahhan, the local head of security, as saying the checkpoint had stopped Ministry of Defence personnel as they entered the area to visit their relatives.

After surrendering their weapons they were assaulted and “their vehicle was directly targeted by gunfire,” resulting in the casualties, Tahhan said.

He warned such incidents could have repercussions on “Syria’s security, stability, and unity.”

People celebrate the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s rule in Sweida, the heartland of Syria’s Druze minority. LOUAI BESHARA

Jaramana’s Druze said in a statement that they would “withdraw protection from all offenders and outlaws” and pledged to hand over anyone proven responsible to “the relevant authorities to face justice.”

Restoring and maintaining security across Syria remains one of the most pressing challenges for interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, following about 13 years of civil war.

The Druze, who also live in Lebanon, Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, make up about three percent of Syria’s population.

They largely stayed on the sidelines of the civil war.

Sharaa’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Islamist group led the offensive against Assad. The group has its roots in Syria’s former al Qaeda affiliate, and is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by many governments including the United States.

HTS has moderated its rhetoric and vowed to protect Syria’s religious and ethnic minorities.

Israel’s military ordered to prepare to defend Druze settlement

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Saturday warned Syria’s new rulers not “to harm the Druze”, adding the military has been ordered “to prepare and to send a firm and clear warning: if the regime harms the Druze, it will suffer the consequences.”

An Israeli defence ministry statement said the military has been instructed to prepare to defend a Druze settlement in the suburbs of Damascus, asserting that the minority it has vowed to protect was “under attack” by Syrian forces.

The statement, citing an order from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Katz, follows an Israeli warning last weekend that the forces of neighbouring Syria’s new government should not enter the area south of Damascus.

Saturday’s statement indicates that Israeli forces could push farther into Syria as its new authorities try to consolidate control after more than a decade of civil war. Israeli forces recently set up posts in a buffer zone and on strategic Mt. Hermon nearby. There have been no major clashes between Israeli troops and Syria’s new forces.

“We will not allow the terrorist regime of radical Islam in Syria to harm the Druze. If the regime harms the Druze, it will be harmed by us,” the statement said.

