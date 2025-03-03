European leaders threw their support behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his spat with President Donald Trump sent shockwaves across the world, casting doubts over efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

By: Vlad Green

Friday’s events were not just a political disaster—they were a moment of reckoning for America and the free world. In one month, President Donald Trump has undone years of effort, weakened U.S. leadership, and empowered a war criminal.

To understand the gravity of this moment, look no further than the contrast between two men: Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

One is a hero, standing on the frontlines of war, risking his life to defend his people. The other is a fugitive, hiding behind the walls of the Kremlin, too afraid to leave his office for fear of being arrested for war crimes.

For three years, Zelensky has led his nation with courage, refusing to surrender to Russian aggression. He walks among his soldiers, visits the wounded, and fights for democracy against overwhelming odds. His presence on the battlefield is a symbol of resistance, inspiring not only Ukrainians but all who believe in freedom.

File: ICC Hague court issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest for what it determined was the 70-year-old Russian leader’s “individual criminal responsibility” in the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia—a war crime.

Meanwhile, Putin cowers behind his desk, knowing that if he steps foot in a country that honors the rule of law, he could be arrested by the International Criminal Court. The man who once paraded his military strength now hides like a criminal on the run—because that is exactly what he is.

And yet, in an astonishing betrayal, Trump chose to side with Putin over Zelensky.

Instead of standing by an ally who has sacrificed everything for democracy, Trump gave Putin exactly what he wanted: a divided West, a weakened NATO, and a Ukraine left vulnerable to Russian conquest. After investing hundreds of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in Ukraine’s defense, Trump handed it over to Putin in one month.

The Consequences Are Dire:

Trump is tearing apart NATO, an alliance that has kept global stability for decades.

Trump is rewarding Putin's war crimes, striking deals for rare minerals stolen from Ukraine.

Trump is silencing the American press, while welcoming Russian state media like Tass.

To make matters worse, the U.S. media focused on Zelensky’s choice of clothing rather than the betrayal unfolding before our eyes. Zelensky wears combat fatigues because he is fighting a war. Trump and J.D. Vance wore suits—but their actions were anything but statesmanlike.

America fought for its independence. It built alliances to protect democracy. Now, under Trump, it is siding with a war criminal against a hero.

It took decades to build America’s global leadership—Trump is destroying it in weeks.

It took decades to establish NATO—Trump is shattering it.

It took decades to stand for democracy—Trump is surrendering it to dictators.

If Americans do not wake up now, they will wake up in a country they no longer recognize.

This is not just a political crisis—it is a national emergency. America must stand up, speak out, and fight for its future before it is too late.