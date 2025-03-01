By: Ya Libnan Editoria Board

In a move that will undoubtedly send shockwaves through Washington and beyond, President Donald Trump has reportedly signed a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin for rare minerals from both Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories. This reckless decision represents a direct threat to U.S. national security, weakens America’s global standing, and marks a historic betrayal of Ukraine and U.S. allies in Europe.

Handing Putin and China a Strategic Victory

Rare minerals are the backbone of modern industries, from technology and defense to energy and manufacturing. By making Russia America’s primary supplier, Trump has granted Putin enormous leverage over critical U.S. industries. This deal strengthens Russia’s economy at a time when global sanctions are designed to cripple its war machine. Instead of isolating Russia for its aggression in Ukraine, Trump is empowering it economically, allowing Putin to fund his military ambitions.

Even more concerning is the fact that Putin is China’s number one ally. If Russia and China consolidate their control over rare minerals, they could dominate global supply chains and undermine American industrial and technological capabilities. Such a scenario would give them the ability to blackmail the U.S. and its allies, much like Russia attempted to do with Europe’s gas supply.

The BRICS Threat: Undermining the U.S. Dollar

The BRICS alliance—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has been actively working to undermine the dominance of the U.S. dollar in global trade. China and Russia, in particular, have pushed for an alternative financial system that reduces reliance on American financial institutions and currency. By securing control over rare minerals, they could accelerate their efforts to shift global economic power away from the U.S.

This deal plays directly into the BRICS strategy, allowing Russia and China to use their mineral dominance as economic leverage. If BRICS nations successfully weaken the U.S. dollar’s standing as the world’s reserve currency, it could have devastating consequences for the American economy, including higher inflation, reduced global influence, and financial instability. Additionally, with BRICS recently expanding its membership to include new economic powerhouses, its collective influence is growing. This means any shift away from the dollar could happen faster than expected, further isolating the U.S. financially.

Undermining Ukraine’s Sovereignty and America’s Investment

Even more alarming is the inclusion of rare minerals from Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. This deal legitimizes Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian land, further eroding Ukraine’s sovereignty. The U.S. has spent billions in military aid and resources to support Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. By now turning to Putin for resources extracted from that same land, Trump is directly undermining America’s own investment and signaling to the world that the U.S. no longer stands by its allies.

Alienating U.S. Allies and Weakening NATO

Europe has been steadfast in its support for Ukraine, leading the charge on sanctions and providing military and economic aid. Trump’s deal with Putin will fracture this unity, sending a clear message that the U.S. is willing to prioritize its own economic interests over the collective security of NATO. This move not only weakens America’s alliances but also emboldens Putin, who has long sought to divide Western nations.

If the U.S. begins sourcing essential minerals from Russia, European allies will be forced to reconsider their economic and military reliance on America. Such a shift could push European nations to seek stronger partnerships elsewhere, including with China, creating a new global order where U.S. influence is drastically reduced.

A National Security Catastrophe

America’s reliance on an adversarial nation for critical minerals poses an unprecedented security risk. Should tensions escalate, Putin would have the power to cut off supply chains, holding the U.S. economy hostage. This would be akin to Europe’s past dependence on Russian oil and gas—a vulnerability that Putin ruthlessly exploited before the war in Ukraine.

Trump should have learned from Europe’s experience with Russian gas. Russia attempted to blackmail Europe by threatening to cut the gas pipelines, forcing European nations to scramble for alternative energy sources. If Russia could manipulate energy markets, it can certainly do the same with rare minerals.

Additionally, by securing mineral resources through Russia, the U.S. risks exposing its supply chains to Russian and Chinese espionage, cyber threats, and economic coercion. This is not just a matter of economics; it is a fundamental issue of national defense. The BRICS alliance, already working to reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar, could use this newfound leverage to further weaken the American economy, shifting global financial power to authoritarian regimes.

The Historic Failure of Tariffs and Protectionist Policies

Trump’s economic strategy, including his heavy reliance on tariffs, falls into the same category of economic missteps that have historically harmed the U.S. economy. Protectionist policies have backfired in the past, causing higher costs for American consumers and industries.

File: Combined portrait of President Donald Trump and William McKinley , who was the 25th President of the United States, serving from March 4, 1897, until his assassination on September 14, 1901, after leading the nation to victory in the Spanish-American War and raising protective tariffs to promote American industry. McKinley was known as the “Napoleon of Protection”. it’s worth revisiting McKinley’s parting words. He realized that success in a globalized world required cooperation, not just protectionism.

A key example is President William McKinley’s tariff policies over 125 years ago, which proved disastrous. High tariffs often lead to trade wars, damaging American exports and reducing economic growth. Rather than making the U.S. economy stronger, Trump’s tariffs on key goods have already strained trade relations with allies and increased costs for American businesses. By making the U.S. dependent on Russian rare minerals while simultaneously imposing tariffs on allies, Trump risks isolating America economically and diplomatically.

History Will Remember This Betrayal

Trump’s decision to sign this deal is not just bad policy—it is a direct affront to American interests and values. It rewards an adversary who has consistently worked to undermine the U.S., while abandoning a democratic ally that has fought bravely for its sovereignty and independence.

At a time when strong leadership is needed to counter authoritarian threats, Trump has instead handed Putin and China a massive geopolitical victory. The long-term consequences of this deal will be severe, not only for America’s security but also for its global credibility.

What Comes Next?

This dangerous development must be met with immediate and decisive action. Congress must investigate the full details of this deal and consider legislative measures to prevent the U.S. from becoming dependent on Russian resources. NATO allies must unite in condemning this reckless move and work together to secure alternative sources of rare minerals. The American people must demand accountability from their leaders and reject policies that strengthen America’s adversaries at the expense of its security.

If this deal is allowed to stand, history will remember it as the moment America willingly surrendered its strategic advantage to hostile powers. The question now is whether U.S. lawmakers and citizens will act in time to prevent further damage before it is too late.