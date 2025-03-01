Israel threatens the Syrian regime against harming the Druze community

Local residents cheer as they gather on a street in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana on December 8, 2024. (LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)

Israel’s defense minister on Saturday threatened action in Syria “if the regime harms the Druze” community, as a monitor reported a deadly clash between Druze gunmen and government-linked forces.

A defense ministry statement quoted Israel Katz as saying his country will not allow Syria’s new rulers, who overthrew Bashar al-Assad in an Islamist-led uprising in December, “to harm the Druze”, adding the military has been ordered, “to prepare and to send a firm and clear warning: if the regime harms the Druze, it will suffer the consequences.”

On Monday, Netanyahu said troops would stay on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon and the buffer zone in the Golan Heights for “an unlimited period of time.”

“We demand full demilitarization of southern Syria from troops of the new Syrian regime in the Quneitra, Daraa and Suweyda provinces,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel will not accept any threats to Druze in southern Syria.

Barrons/ AFP