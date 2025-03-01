Hezbollah’s options are limited, and disarming remains most crucial issue

The Iran-backed militant group grew from small resistance cells fighting Israeli forces occupying southern Lebanon in the early 1980s to become one of the most powerful non-state actors in the Middle East.

Having lost its top leaders, including its long-time charismatic Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and most of its military infrastructure during the war, Hezbollah was almost pushed back to its early days.

It is now reinventing and reasserting itself as a political force and would need to maintain its popular base and resistance, as well as ease tensions with the country’s other communities.

The Shiite Muslim group passed its first test when large numbers of faithful supporters attended the funeral ceremony it organized in Beirut on Sunday for Nasrallah and his successor, Hashem Saffiedine, nearly five months after they were assassinated by Israel.

“It was a message to those who say ‘the Shiites were defeated or weakened’ that they are still strong,” Hisham Jaber, a Lebanese military expert and former army general, told UPI.

“Painful blows”

Hezbollah admitted it received “very painful blows” from Israel during their 14-month war that started in October 2023 in support of Gaza and ended on Nov. 27 with the group accepting a cease-fire agreement brokered by the United States and France.

“They also admitted that they should change their tactics and strategy, whether in times of war or peace,” Jaber said. “Also, that Iran cannot keep on dictating what they should do.”

Forced to take a step back now that the balance of power is no more in its favor, Hezbollah turned to the Lebanese state, trusting it — at least for now — with ending Israel’s occupation in south Lebanon and continued aggressions through diplomatic efforts.

“The ball is in the court of the Lebanese state,” Jaber said. “If its efforts fail to force Israel into completing its withdrawal, Hezbollah will be forced to act. … A popular resistance could break out.”

Israel announced it would maintain five military hilltop posts inside south Lebanon when it pulled out its forces Feb. 18, but did not specify when it could evacuate them.

According to Jaber, Israel has effectively retained seven points inside south Lebanon border area.

Green light from Washington

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said his country received “a green light” from Washington to “stay without a time limit.”

There also are 13 points on the border that Lebanon claims, but it has agreed to solve the border dispute during negotiations to be facilitated by the United States.

Apart from its diminished military strength and capabilities, Hezbollah is reportedly facing severe financial difficulties after it lost its main supply route from Iran via Syria after President Bashar Assad’s ouster in December.

Israeli threats to bomb Beirut’s only civilian airport led to strict security measures and banning Iranian planes from landing on suspicion of smuggling cash money to the group.

The financial straits are affecting Hezbollah’s ability to pay its fighters and continue providing health, social and educational services to its followers, according to Riad Kahwaji, who heads the Dubai-based Institute for Near East and Gulf Military Analysis.

“That’s why Hezbollah is trying to count more on its religious affiliation and will be seeking more funding through donations; Zakat [almsgiving] or other ways,” Kahwaji told UPI.

Zakat is a mandatory act for Muslims to donate a certain proportion of their money each year to charitable causes.

Reconstruction is the most challenging

But the most challenging effort would be reconstructing large areas destroyed by Israel’s relentless air and ground bombardment of Beirut’s southern suburbs and eastern and southern Lebanon.

Entire villages in the southern border area were wiped out, while houses, buildings, hospitals, schools, and infrastructure were also completely or partially destroyed in the other targeted areas.

The World Bank has initially put Lebanon’s physical damage and economic losses from the Hezbollah-Israel war at some $8.5 billion.

Here too, Hezbollah finds itself unable to keep up its promises to rebuild the damaged areas, turning to the Lebanese state to secure the necessary funds.

However, any such funds are not to be released by the international community and Arab donors unless Hezbollah fully implements the cease-fire agreement based on U.N. Security Council Resolutions 1701 and 1959, and the Lebanese government adopts the required reforms.

Under the international resolution, Hezbollah should be fully disarmed; a step the group rejected and justified by the continued Israeli occupation of Lebanese territories and the necessity to retain its military might for Lebanon’s national security.

“I can see strategically why Hezbollah wants more time on the disarmament question,” said David Wood, a senior Lebanon analyst at the International Crisis Group.

Not many options

But, basically, the group does not have many options.

“They can resist disarmament, become confrontational, and risk that their supporters remain outside their [villages and homes], with no money for reconstruction,” Wood told UPI.

A report released by the International Crisis Group on Thursday outlined three approaches for Hezbollah’s disarmament: the group and its allies resist disarming; its opponents seek its swift and complete disarmament; and a gradual and negotiated process to shift the balance of power away from Hezbollah without provoking direct confrontation.

A central objective will be convincing Hezbollah that “disarmament need not amount to the party’s complete demise,” according to the report. “That could be a long, slow path, but it has better odds of success than the alternatives.”

“All options are tricky for Hezbollah,” Wood said. “They can compromise and even cooperate with disarmament, but what would that mean concerning the future of the party?”

Is Hezbollah closer today to accepting the idea of relinquishing its weapons?

That could happen, according to Jaber, the Lebanese military expert. But it would take time to agree with Hezbollah on a new defense strategy under which its fighters would join a paramilitary force within the Lebanese Army.

It would also depend on whether U.S. President Donald Trump would “adopt a policy of compromise with Iran … or push it into the corner with more sanctions,” Wood said.

In the meantime, Israel is not showing enough patience and is striking Hezbollah’s suspected targets almost every day.

$2.5 million in cash seized

Lebanon seized $2.5 million in cash destined from a man arriving from Turkey on Friday, the finance ministry said, with three sources saying the money was destined for Hezbollah.

One of the sources said it was the first time such a seizure had been made. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

“The detainee and the seized funds will be handed over to the investigation division at the General Directorate of General Security,” Lebanon’s finance ministry said in a statement, without making a reference to Hezbollah.

The terms of a ceasefire agreed by Israel and Hezbollah in November require the Lebanese army to deploy into south Lebanon as Israeli troops and Hezbollah withdraw forces.

Iran-backed Hezbollah was the most powerful force in Lebanese politics but its influence and resources took a hit during its year-long conflict with Israel.

Its weakened stature has been reflected in Lebanon’s post-war politics, with the group unable to impose its will in the formation of a new government and language legitimizing its arsenal omitted from the new cabinet’s policy statement.

Last month, Israel’s U.N. ambassador accused Hezbollah of trying “to regain strength and rearm with the assistance of Iran”. A senior Lebanese source close to Hezbollah denied the allegations.

Lebanon halted an Iranian flight to Beirut earlier this month after the Israeli military accused Tehran of using civilian aircraft to smuggle cash to Beirut to arm Hezbollah.

$3 billion grant for Lebanon army

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun will ask Saudi Arabia to reactivate a $3-billion aid package to the Lebanese army in his visit to the kingdom next week, Aoun said in an interview with Asharq television broadcast on Friday.

MSN/ Reuters