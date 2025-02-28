Trump’s “disaster” Zelensky meeting, a “bad day for America’s foreign policy”

President Trump’s explosive Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shocked hawkish Republican lawmakers and led one prominent GOP backer of Ukraine to suggest that Zelensky should resign.

The meeting angered Democrats, who were horrified by Trump and Vice President Vance’s conduct. It offended some Republicans, with most of them reserving their ire for Zelensky.

“He needs to either resign or change,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters outside the West Wing.

Zelesnky “has made it almost impossible to sell to the American people that he’s a good investment.”

Other Republicans shared their concern about the long-term fallout of the short-tempered meeting.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), in a text to Axios, said Friday was “a bad day for America’s foreign policy.”

“Ukraine wants independence, free markets and rule of law. It wants to be part of the West. Russia hates us and our Western values. We should be clear that we stand for freedom,” he said.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), in a post on X, called the meeting “a disaster — especially for Ukraine,” adding, “Sadly, the only winner of today is Vladimir Putin.

The most heated GOP criticism targeted Zelensky, while some argued the meeting was a loss for both countries.

“I don’t know if Zelensky can ever get where you want to go with the United States. Either he dramatically changes, or you need to get someone new,” Graham said on Fox News.

He described Zelensky as having “a chip on his shoulder.” “I don’t know if you can repair the damage. I don’t know if you can ever do a deal with Zelensky anymore,” he added, encouraging Zelensky to apologize.

The other side: Democrats were nearly unanimous in their condemnation of Trump’s and Vance’s behavior.

“Trump and Vance are doing Putin’s dirty work,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) said on X. “Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy.”

“Trump and Vance tag teamed Zelensky,” said Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Ill.). “Truly shameful conduct that the world is seeing. Embarrassing.”

What happened: The press conference with Trump, Zelensky, Vance and other leaders began with statements and questions from reporters — but devolved into a shouting match.

Vance accused Zelensky of being disrespectful and ungrateful for U.S. support.

Trump released a statement afterward, saying that he had determined Zelensky is “not ready for Peace if America is involved.” Lunch and a joint press conference between the two leaders were canceled.

Zelensky departed the White House about two and a half hours after he arrived, and a highly anticipated minerals deal was not signed.

Ukranian Ambassador Oksana Markarova : “Who will protect Ukraine from the United States? “

“What we are witnessing is a stark and unmistakable reflection of the Trump administration’s core approach: a calculated ambush, premeditated and expertly executed. The Ukrainian ambassador’s reaction – her hands clutching her head – said it all.

This moment propels the conversation into even more unsettling terrain. It is no longer about who will protect Ukraine from Russia, but who will protect Ukraine from the United States? Oksana Markarova was quoted as saying

And many within NATO will be left wondering, after hearing today’s rhetoric: would this White House ever come to our defense if we were under attack?”

Axios/ Telegraph,