Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting explodes into shouting match

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post after the clash.

“I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE,” Trump wrote. “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

The White House confirmed after the post that a bilateral press conference with Trump and Zelenskyy, scheduled for Friday afternoon, had been cancelled.

Around 1:40 p.m. ET, Zelenskyy departed the White House.