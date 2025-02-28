Lebanon customs at Beirut Airport seize $2.5 million in cash destined for Hezbollah

The bag of cash that was seized by the customs authorities at Beirut airport from a young Shiite man traveling from Turkey . After Iranian airlines have been banned from entering Lebanon , Iran has been using planes coming from Turkey and Iraq to smuggle cash to Hezbollah in Lebanon

The Ministry of Finance announced that the Lebanese Customs Directorate seized at Beirut International Airport an amount of two and a half million dollars in US currency from a traveler arriving from Turkey.

At the direction of the Public Prosecutor, the detainee and the seized items will be handed over to the Investigation Department of the General Directorate of General Security.

In the details obtained by “Lebanon Debate”, “While searching the bags of a young Shiite man arriving from Turkey, the airport customs found an amount of two and a half million US dollars inside the bags. The young man was arrested and is being investigated to determine the source of this money and to which party it is being transferred.”

Israel had previously claimed that Iranian funds were entering Hezbollah via Turkey.

Iranian Airlines have been prevented from landing at Beirut airport by the Lebanese authorities due to American and Israeli pressures and threats, which sparked a wave of anger among Hezbollah’s followers , leading to the closure of the airport road and clashes with the army and security services.