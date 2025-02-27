Israel targets a senior member of Hezbollah’s Armament and Weapons Transfer Unit (4400) in Qusayr

The Israeli army spokesman announced that an air force plane, under the direction of the Intelligence Corps, carried out a precise strike on a senior member of Hezbollah’s Armament and Weapons Transfer Unit (4400) in the Qusayr area of ​​Lebanon.

The Israeli army spokesman noted that the member was targeted after he repeatedly violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, including his involvement in the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah during the war. He was targeted while he was planning to carry out additional transfers.

He pointed out that Unit 4400 continues to carry out operations to transfer weapons to Hezbollah, which poses a threat to Israel’s security as a serious breach of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, according to his claim.

Unit 4400 is responsible for transporting and smuggling Iranian weapons into Lebanon through a tunnel about three kilometers long, which allowed weapons to be smuggled between Syria and Lebanon. The entrance to the tunnel on the Syrian side is in a mountainous area about 15 kilometers west of Al Qusayr and El Debaa airport (southwest of the city of Homs).

The opening of the tunnel on the Lebanese side is in Marah al-Zakba, about 12 kilometers north of Hermel in the northeast of the Bekaa.

On the Syrian side and on the Lebanese side of the tunnel there are buildings that were apparently used for temporary storage of the weapons that passed through it. The Iranians and Hezbollah are concentrating great efforts to transfer weapons to Lebanon through the corridor routes, with an emphasis on the land route.

One of the main geographical anchors for arms transfers to Hezbollah in Lebanon is the area southwest of the city of Homs.

