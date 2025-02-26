PM Salam’s cabinet wins vote of confidence of Lebanon Parliament

Lebanon’s newly formed cabinet, led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam (center-right), poses for a group photo along with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (center-left) and cabinet members in Beirut [Getty]. It secured the confidence vote of Lebanon’s parliament on Wednesday after 18 hours of discussions

The Lebanese Parliament concluded the session which focused on discussing the government’s ministerial statement

48 MPs spoke during the session that lasted for over 18 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday in four consecutive morning and evening sessions.

Nawaf Salam’s government won the confidence of 95 MPs of the 128 member Parliament

12 members voted of no confidence while 4 MPs abstained from voting

This was declared as a huge victory for PM Nawaf Salam and President Joseph Aoun, specially since this is the first time in decades that the ministerial statement did not mention the Resistance formula.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group always insisted on including the formula of Army + People + Resistance as being responsible for defending Lebanon.

Hezbollah for the past 25 years focused only on increasing Iran’s influence in the region at Lebanon’s expense

According to a Lebanese political analyst: “The only reason Lebanon may not be safe is because of the presence of the so called Resistance . Hezbollah is not a resistance movement , it is strictly an Iranian proxy whose main objective is to increase the influence of Iran at Lebanon’s expense. In both 2006 and 2023 Hezbollah’s attacks against Israel resulted in major losses for Lebanon. Lebanon ended up losing northern Ghajar to Israel in 2006 and 5 hilltops between 2023 and 2025. If Hezbollah was truly a resistance movement it would have liberated Shebaa farms and Kfarshouba”

Hezbollah’s involvement in Syria between 2011 and 2024 was a violation of the Baabda agreement that called for distancing Lebanon from regional conflicts

“Hezbollah is a huge liability for Lebanon and is the main reason why Lebanon’s economy collapsed and is so far behind other nations ”, analyst Sami Haddad told Ya Libnan