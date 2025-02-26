Large bruise on Trump’s hand prompts speculation over health – but White House blames ‘shaking hands’

A bruise is seen on the back of Donald Trump’s hand as he hosts President Macron at the White House. Pic: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s right hand appeared to be bruised when he was pictured on Monday during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The US leader, who started his second stint in the White House last month, is yet to release his full medical report.

A large bruise that appeared on Donald Trump’s hand is down to him shaking a lot of hands, the White House has said.

Mr Trump‘s right hand seemed bruised during the 78-year-old’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, prompting speculation on social media over his health.

Redness or bruising on the US leader’s right hand were also spotted in August and November last year, Sky News’ US partner network NBC reported.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has claimed the bruising is a result of hand shaking.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.

“His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” Ms Leavitt said.

“President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day,” she said in a follow-up statement.

People speculated about potential causes for the bruising on social media.

On X, one person suggested Mr Trump was on blood thinners, while another said: “Maybe, but elderly people bruise more easily than younger folks. Trump is 78. He could have gotten that in any number of ways.”

One user didn’t seem to believe the White House’s explanation.

“Why even lie? It’s obviously an IV bruise for blood testing or something. Is it a surprise to people that Trump is old and gets regular physician visits?” they said.

In a December interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press, Mr Trump said he would release his full medical report, but he has yet to do so.

