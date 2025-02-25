

Dr. Musa Abu Marzouk the deputy head of Hamas outside of Gaza confirmed that he would have opposed the attack if he had known the magnitude of the destruction that would befall the coastal strip.

Abu Marzouk indicated in an interview with the New York Times, “If I had known the extent of the destruction that would result from the October 7, 2023 attack, I would have opposed it,” adding that “knowing the consequences would have made it impossible to support it.” He continued, “We had no prior knowledge of the October 7 plan, but I and the leaders of Hamas supported the general strategy of attacking Israel.”

He explained that there is a certain readiness on the part of Hamas to negotiate the future of its weapons in Gaza.

“More than 90% of the Gazan population has been displaced. This is a staggering and unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement, taking place in front of our eyes”, UNRWA declared . The US vetoed for the third time in February 2024 the UN Security Council Resolution that called for a Ceasefire in Gaza. President Biden was accused of complicity in the Gaza genocide

Hazem Qassem, the movement’s spokesman, had previously said that Hamas has all the legitimacy to continue in the Palestinian political scene. He added in an interview with Al Arabiya that the movement has made several concessions regarding the future management of the Strip.

Qassem said that ” the statements attributed to Dr. Musa Abu Marzouk do not represent Hamas’ position, and the movement is committed to its resistance weapon as a legitimate weapon, and there is no discussion about that, as long as there is an occupation of our Palestinian land.”

He reiterated that it is not necessary for Hamas to be in the management in the future, noting that this issue will be discussed in the second phase negotiations.

In 2006 for Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reacted the same way after witnessing the destruction resulting from the war the Iranian backed militant group initiated against Israel. ” Had I known the result of the war, I would not have started it” , he wasn’t quoted as saying.

Ali Hussein a Lebanese analyst told ya Libnan “Nasrallah made the same mistake in 2023 and was reburied yesterday in Beirut”