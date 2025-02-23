Top Iranian official claims that Lebanon is not safe without the Resistance

Ali Larijani, the top advisor of the Iranian Supreme leader leader Ali Khamanei, confirmed that the plan to displace the Palestinians represents a clear injustice and cannot be implemented, stressing that the people of Gaza are clinging to their land and will not abandon it despite the pressures.

Larijani pointed out that the Lebanese government will later realize that it is not possible to live safely in the face of Israel without the presence of the resistance, stressing that the resistance is the main guarantor of stability in the region.

Ali Hussein a prominent Lebanese political observer commented on Larijani ‘s statement regarding the safety of Lebanon by saying: “The only reason Lebanon may not be safe is because of the presence of the so called Resistance . Hezbollah is not a resistance movement , it is strictly an Iranian proxy whose main objective is to increase the influence of Iran at Lebanon’s expense. In both 2006 and 2023 Hezbollah’s attacks against Israel resulted in major losses for Lebanon. Lebanon ended up losing northern Ghajar to Israel in 2006 and 5 hilltops between 2023 and 2025. If Hezbollah was truly a resistance movement it would have liberated Shebaa farms and Kfarshouba”

“Hezbollah is a huge liability for Lebanon and is the main reason why Lebanon’s economy collapsed and why Lebanon is so far behind other nations ” , he added.

“Let me remind the former Iran Parliament Speaker that former Hezbollah slain leader Hassan Nasrallah pledged allegiance to Iran and Khamanei in 2019 , at time when his ally Michel Aoun was sitting in the Baabda presidential Palace ” he added, stressing that “Hezbollah’s arms were strictly used to intimidate the Lebanese people and assassinate its rivals “