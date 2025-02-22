What to expect at the funeral of Hezbollah’s slain leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine

The funeral of slain Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah (R) and Hashem Safieddine (L) will be held on Sunday at Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut,

The funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine is expected to be one of Lebanon’s largest public events in recent history.

The funeral will take place under heightened security measures, causing unprecedented disruptions, including flight cancellations and the temporary closure of Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport from 1 to 4 pm

Hezbollah is busy finalizing preparations for the high-profile funeral of its former chief and his designated successor Hashem Safieddine, set to take place in the Lebanese capital on Sunday.

Nasrallah was assassinated by Israel on 27 September 2024, in an airstrike targeting Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut’s southern suburbs, marking an escalation of the Israeli offensive on Lebanon.

His apparent successor, Safieddine, was killed in a similar Israeli airstrike on 3 October 2024, before his appointment was officially announced.

When and where will the funeral take place?

The funeral for both leaders will be held on Sunday at Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut, starting at 1pm local time (11am GMT), and will last for approximately an hour.

It will be followed by a eulogy from Hezbollah’s current Secretary-General Naim Qassem, and a funeral prayer before the procession moves to the burial sites.

How many people can the stadium accommodate?

The Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium is Lebanon’s largest sports venue, with a seating capacity of 55,800 in the stands. An additional 15,000 to 20,000 seats will be arranged on the field.

As final preparations are made, the funeral is shaping up to be one of the biggest events Lebanon has seen in years, with thousands expected to gather and delegations flying in from across the world.

The stadium, built in 1957, spans 50,000 square meters and features extensive facilities, including underground and outdoor parking areas.The stadium was destroyed during the Israeli Invasion of 1982. But former Lebanese PM Rafic Hariri I who was assassinated by Hezbollah operatives in 2005 initiated a project to rebuild the stadium for the 2000 AFC Asian Cup . Saudi Arabia and Kuwait funded the reconstruction.

What is the funeral’s official slogan?

Hezbollah has chosen the slogan: “We remain steadfast in our pledge” (Arabic: Inna ‘ala al-ahd), signifying continued commitment to Nasrallah’s mission. Hezbollah’s security chief Wafic Safa said last week that Hezbollah will become more powerful but its focus will be Lebanon’s interior

The funeral is described as a farewell to “the leader of the oppressed against the arrogant” and “a martyr for humanity against imperialism”.

What security measures are in place?

The Lebanese government has implemented unprecedented security measures, including the closure of Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport from 12pm to 4pm local time (10am GMT until 2pm GMT) on Sunday,

Air France and Emirates airlines have both cancelled all their flights to Beirut that day, while the US embassy issued advice to its citizens, urging them to avoid the area near the funeral site due to “security concerns”.

Additional road closures are expected to be announced in the coming days as security checkpoints will be set up around the area.

How is the media preparing for coverage?

The media committee has organized one of the largest press coverages in Lebanon’s history, including 120 cameras set up across 25 key locations for live broadcasting.

The funeral will be broadcast live in four languages across major regional and international networks. Over 30 international production teams and hundreds of journalists will be covering the event.

A dedicated media centre in the Ghobeiry area, staffed by over 50 professionals, will provide logistical support to journalists.

Where will Nasrallah and Safieddine be buried?

Hassan Nasrallah who was born in Bourj Hammoud, an Armenian stronghold which is located on the eastern banks of the Beirut River will be buried in a newly designated site between the two roads leading to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

His body had previously been kept in a secret location due to the security situation and ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

Safieddine will be laid to rest in his hometown, Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, in southern Lebanon.

How many countries will be represented at the funeral?

According to Sheikh Ali Daher, coordinator of the funeral committee within Hezbollah, delegations from 79 countries will participate, including both official and popular representatives.

Hezbollah has not officially disclosed the names of attending foreign delegations. However, reports indicate that large delegations from Iran and Iraq will be present, along with representatives from other allied countries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister who will head up the Iranian delegation reportedly arrived on Friday in Beirut and brought with him Hezbollah ’s current chief Naim Qassem who fled to Tehran last October for fear of being assassinated

Within Lebanon, a Hezbollah delegation had extended invitations to senior Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as well as religious leaders from various sects, including Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi.

While no Lebanese official has publicly confirmed attendance, sources suggest that Nabih Berri will likely attend in person and will be designated as President Aoun’s representative.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and some political figures criticized any official participation, arguing that attending the funeral would legitimize Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon.

Many Lebanese officials are expected to skip the event for fear of being assassinated.

Hezbollah assassinated several Lebanese officials since 2005.

There are also some concerns that Israel may target the event if it turns into a show of force by Hezbollah.

Republican Representative in the US House of Representatives, Joe Wilson, stated that any Lebanese politician who attends the funeral of the late Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, “is standing with the Iranian regime.”

