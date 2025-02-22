Nearly Twice as Many Americans View Trump as ‘Dictator’ Than Zelensky, poll

Nearly twice as many Americans view President Donald Trump as a “dictator” compared to Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a new poll. Trump recently used the word to describe the Ukrainian president.

Why It Matters

Since taking office a month ago, Trump has departed from the Biden administration’s approach to the Ukraine-Russia war, calling the Ukrainian leader, who has been a close U.S. ally, a “dictator,” on Wednesday.

Many Americans and policymakers across the political spectrum view Russia’s February 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine as an attack on Ukrainian sovereignty and believe Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to be reined in, often praising the Ukrainian leader.

Domestically, Trump has enacted a slew of broad reforms through executive actions. Some Democrats and Trump critics have warned of a looming “constitutional crisis,” accusing Trump of overstepping presidential authority and disregarding legal constraints. Critics have pointed to some of Trump’s rhetoric, including a recent post on Truth Social featuring a quote often attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, which has led them to label Trump a dictator.

What To Know

A YouGov poll of 4,071 Americans conducted on February 19 asked participants whether they believe Zelensky, Trump and Putin are dictators.

The poll found that 41 percent of participants view Trump as a dictator, just below the 45 percent who do not. Gender played a role in participants answers, as among women, 46 percent consider Trump a dictator, compared to 35 percent of men.

The divide also falls along political lines, with 80 percent of Republicans saying Trump is not a dictator, while 68 percent of Democrats believe he is.

Fourteen percent of respondents said they were unsure if they consider him a dictator or not.

When participants were asked if they considered Zelensky a dictator, as Trump did on Wednesday, 22 percent said yes, while 45 percent said no. A larger share of participants, 33 percent, were unsure.

A majority of Democrats, 63 percent, said the Ukrainian leader is not a dictator, with only 15 percent believing he is. Republicans were fairly split among the three responses, with 36 percent unsure, 31 percent saying no and 33 percent saying yes.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia are deeply involved in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, which Trump falsely said Ukraine started. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched an invasion of its Eastern European neighbor, with the conflict resulting in international sanctions on Moscow and a protracted humanitarian crisis. Russia previously annexed Crimea in 2014.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week met with Russian officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. No Ukrainian officials were present.

What People Are Saying

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday: “I spoke with U.S. Senator @LindseyGrahamSC. We greatly appreciate the bicameral and bipartisan support of the US Congress to the Ukrainian people in our fight against the Russian aggression. As always, Senator Graham is constructive and doing a lot to help bring peace closer. It’s all-important that security guarantees remain on the table—and that they work for Ukraine, for real and lasting peace. Thank you for your support.”

President Donald Trump, on Truth Social on Wednesday: “A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died.”

Dmitri Medvedev, former Russian president and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on X: “If you’d told me just three months ago that these were the words of the US president, I would have laughed out loud. Donald Trump is 200 percent right. Bankrupt clown.”

What Happens Next

Trump on Wednesday night told BBC on Air Force One: “I think the Russians want to see the war end, I really do. But I think they have the cards a little bit, because they’ve taken a lot of territory. So they have the cards.”

Trump said he will “probably” meet Putin in Saudi Arabia in the “not-too-distant future.” Zelensky is set to visit Saudi Arabia on March 10.

