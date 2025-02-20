File photo: President Trump’s ‘subservience’ to Putin is ‘humiliating’ to the US, President Elect Joe Biden said on August 22, 2020 during his campaign “Never before has an American president played such a subservient role to a Russian leader,” then the Democratic presidential candidate said. Trump was cultivated as a Russian asset over 40 years and proved so willing to parrot anti-western propaganda that there were celebrations in Moscow, a former KGB spy has told the Guardian newspaper

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply rejected a remark by US President Donald Trump calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator”.

Scholz stressed in a comment to Spiegel that “it is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelenskyy’s democratic legitimacy”.

“The truth is: Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the elected head of state of Ukraine. The fact that proper elections cannot be held in the middle of a war is in line with the provisions of the Ukrainian constitution and electoral laws. Nobody should claim otherwise,” he added.

The German chancellor noted that it was Russia, under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, that started the war in Ukraine: “Ukraine has been defending itself against a ruthless Russian war of aggression for almost three years. Day after day”.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on remarks by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Zelenskyy’s approval rating among Ukrainians was only 4%.

The Ukrainian president stated that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.

Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has also dismissed Trump’s statements as deeply unfounded.

The Putin Connection: A Strategic Cou p

p Trump’s attacks against America’s closest allies aligns disturbingly well with the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As tensions between the U.S. and its traditional partners escalate, Moscow stands to benefit immensely from the weakening of Western alliances. Putin himself has openly expressed confidence that Europe will soon “stand at the feet of the master” as Trump sows discord among NATO and key trade partners.This raises the unsettling question: Is Trump actively working to dismantle the Western order at the behest of his Russian counterpart? Given his history of praising Putin and other authoritarian leaders, his actions suggest a broader strategy that serves to strengthen Russia while destabilizing Western economic and geopolitical power. The recent revelations from FBI Director Robert Mueller’s testimony on July 25, 2019, further reinforce these suspicions.

Mueller’s Testimony and the Blackmail Question

The most revealing portion of Mueller’s six-hour testimony before the House came in the final exchanges of the day. In those crucial ten minutes, Mueller confirmed that Russia had blackmail leverage over Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. While the Mueller report was a criminal investigation rather than a counterintelligence probe, this statement raised serious national security concerns. If Russia indeed held compromising material over Trump, could this explain his consistently pro-Kremlin policies?

The pattern is unmistakable. From his initial refusal to acknowledge Russian interference in the 2016 election to his repeated attacks on NATO, Zelensky and the European Union, Trump’s policies have systematically weakened the West while empowering Moscow. His economic aggression toward Canada and Mexico—America’s two closest trading partners—further isolates the U.S. and erodes trust among allies. Meanwhile, Putin openly praises Trump’s moves, knowing full well that a fractured Western alliance benefits Russia’s geopolitical ambitions.

“Trump was cultivated as a Russian asset over 40 years and proved so willing to parrot anti-western propaganda that there were celebrations in Moscow”, a former KGB spy has told the Guardian newspaper after Trump was elected in 2016

Source: Spiegel, European Pravda