Jumblatt’s relations with Berri has been shaken but did not collapse, Al-Anbaa

The Kuwaiti newspaper “Al-Anbaa” pointed out that that the state of the political affiliation between the “sworn allies”, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and former head of the “Progressive Socialist Party” Walid Jumblatt has been shaken but did not collapse The visit of Walid Jumblatt and his son to Ain al -Tineh was to emphasize the strong and solid relationship with Berri. the elder Jumblatt attributed the interruption of meetings between them to “the result of the war and the formation of the government “.

Jumblatt, after discovering, according to a source in the “Progressive Socialist Party” to “Al-Anbaa”, that there are those who are trying to fish in troubled waters , by placing the consequences of the Iranian plane banning problem on the Minister of Public Works Fayez Rasamni, rushed to visit Berri, to confirm from the platform of Ain al-Tineh the strong relationship, and deny the responsibility of the Minister of Public Works in this regard, and saying that it is the responsibility of the Ministries of Interior regarding inspection and Finance regarding customs.

The source added: “If there is any responsibility, even relative, it falls on the former minister Ali Hamieh and not on the new minister, who inherited such a decision and is waiting for the government to gain confidence before changing or amending it.

Neutral sources pointed out to “Al-Anbaa” that Jumblatt did not meet with “Hezbollah”, but a delegation from it delivered an invitation to Jumblatt and his son Taymour to participate in the funeral of the former SecretarY -General Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine .

Sources following up on this matter noted that “Walid Jumblatt began a while ago to “legalize” his ” political relationship with “Hezbollah”, which he considers a political component like all other components

