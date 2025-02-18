Lebanon extends suspension of flights to and from Iran indefinitely

Lebanese authorities said on Monday they had extended the suspension of inbound and outbound flights to Iran indefinitely, after originally barring Iranian planes from landing in Beirut until February 18.

Authorities have decided to “mandate the Minister of Public Works and Transport to extend the suspension period of flights to and from Iran,” Lebanese presidency spokeswoman Najat Sharafeddine told reporters, without specifying when flights would resume.

Last week, Lebanon had denied permission for two Iranian flights to land in Beirut.

The ban came after the United States, which helped broker a November 27 Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire, warned Israel will shoot the planes down, a Lebanese security source told AFP earlier.

Israel has on several occasions accused Hezbollah of using the airport in Beirut to bring in weapons from Iran. The group — and Lebanese leaders — have denied those allegations.

Lebanon’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Thursday it had “temporarily rescheduled” some flights including from Iran until February 18 as it was implementing “additional security measures.”

The move prompted protests from supporters of Iran-backed Hezbollah, who blocked the road to the country’s only international airport in Beirut.

Sharafeddine said authorities had given “strict instructions” to security forces not to allow the airport road to be closed and to reinforce the inspection of all planes at the airport.

Lebanon’s top diplomat will also follow up on the matter and “ensure the return of Lebanese travelers who are still in Iran,” she said.

On Friday, as Hezbollah supporters blocked the road to Beirut airport, a United Nations convoy was attacked, leaving a vehicle torched and two peacekeepers wounded.

On Sunday, Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said the government’s decision to halt flights from Iran was “implementing an Israeli order.”

