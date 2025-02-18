Israeli forces pull out, Lebanese Army and displaced return to villages in ruin

BEIRUT, Lebanon- Israeli Army withdrew Tuesday from the last border towns and villages in southern Lebanon they captured during the war with Hezbollah, paving the way for the deployment of the Lebanese Army and the return of displaced residents who found their homes and neighborhoods in ruin.

But the Israeli pullout remained incomplete after Tel Aviv decided, with authorization from the United States, to retain five strategic positions in southern Lebanon beyond the Feb. 18 cease-fire.

Lebanon decided to go to the U.N. Security Council to secure Israel’s complete withdrawal, warning that the continued Israeli presence on its land would be considered as “an occupation.”

Israel should have pulled out its forces Jan. 26 under a cease-fire agreement brokered by the United States and France on Nov. 27 to end its bloodiest war with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The accord stipulates that the Lebanese Army will deploy in the area, while Hezbollah fighters withdraw beyond the Litani River.

The original 60-day deadline was extended until Feb. 18 after Israel refused to evacuate south Lebanon, claiming slow Lebanese Army deployment and continued Hezbollah military presence in areas prohibited by the agreement.

Lebanon repeatedly rejected Israel’s claims, accusing it of procrastinating its troop withdrawal and continuing its violations of the cease-fire accord.

By maintaining five strategic hilltop outposts within southern Lebanon near the border for an indefinite period, Israel is putting the fragile cease-fire accord at risk with fears that its continued occupation would sooner or later trigger a popular resistance.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri decided after a meeting Tuesday to address the U.N. Security Council, which could demand that Israel withdraw immediately to the international borders in line with U.N. Resolution 1701.

The three leaders said in a statement that the Lebanese Army was “fully ready to assume all its duties on the internationally recognized borders,” warning that the continued Israeli presence in “any inch” of Lebanese territory will be considered as “an occupation.”

The U.N. acknowledged that Israeli Army forces have withdrawn from population centers in southern Lebanon, while the Lebanese Army has deployed “in challenging conditions” to help displaced civilians return to their villages.

Israel did the same in 2006 at the end of its war with Hezbollah . It retained the Northern part of the town of Ghajar which continues to be occupied till this day

UPI