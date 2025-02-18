Hezbollah calls the vandalizing of a monument honoring president Aoun a suspicious act

Hezbollah on Monday condemned the vandalization of a monument honoring President Joseph Aoun in the Jarmak-Aishiyeh area in the Jezzine region, calling it a “suspicious attack” and “seditious act.”

“This suspicious attack is a seditious act, especially in this delicate timing, as the country readies for a pivotal day represented in the Israeli withdrawal from the South,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Emphasizing its condemnation of “this act that seeks to harm the relation (of Hezbollah) with the president,” the party called for “thwarting any suspicious attempt that aims to shake domestic stability.”

According to footage circulated online, unknown assailants sprayed the following in Arabic ‘Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’

The head of the Maronite General Council, Engineer Michel Matta, “strongly condemned the provocative and condemnable act of sabotage carried out by unknown individuals , targeting the monument of the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, a symbol of Lebanese unity, legitimacy and national dignity, by vandalizing and desecrating it with suspicious phrases aimed at inciting strife among the Lebanese and obstructing the path of establishing the state and its recovery after years of collapse, chaos and destruction.”

Aoun hails from the Jezzine district town of Aishiyeh.

In a statement, Matta renewed his “absolute support for the President of the Republic ,” and called for “holding accountable the perpetrators and instigators of this shameful act,” calling on “all rational officials to confront attempts at sedition and igniting internal tension, in order to preserve stability and national unity.”

Suspicious Denials

Hezbollah has for the past few days been denying many suspicious acts that were attributed to its supporters

It denied that its supporters blocked the airport road with garbage and tires that were set on fire

It also denied that its supporters attacked a UNIFIL convoy set one of its cars on fire and injured its Deputy commander and 2 UNIFIL soldiers from Nepal

It also denied its supporters blocked the entrance to the city of Sidon in south Lebanon

On the other hand Hezbollah condemned the Lebanese authorities for barring 2 Iranian jets from landing in Beirut .

The Lebanese authorities took the action after receiving intelligence information from the US revealing that Israel was planning to bomb the Iranian jets if they land at Beirut Airport , the only commercial airport in Lebanon

