Iran said Saturday that it was ready for “constructive talks” with Lebanon on restoring Tehran-Beirut flights after a decision to bar two flights from landing triggered violent protests in Beirut.

In a telephone call, the two countries’ foreign ministers discussed “how to resolve the problem of civil flights” and “confirmed their readiness to hold constructive talks in good faith,” an Iranian foreign ministry statement said.

About Mahan Air

Mahan Airlines is a privately owned Iranian airline based in Tehran, Iran. Its main home bases are Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport. Mahan air is affiliated with the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Hezbollah is a key member of the Quds Force

In 2024 the airline was sanctioned by the European Union for transporting weaponry to Russia during the Russo-Ukrainian War. It was also suspected of transferring cash to Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, in Lebanon. Mahran air was sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury

According to the British High Court, three 747-400s were unlawfully taken by Mahan Air from their real owner, Blue Sky Airlines, in 2008, using forged bills of sale. When ordered to bring the aircraft back to Europe, Mahan claimed it could not do so because it was being investigated by the Iranian authorities for fraud, and the aircraft had to be kept in Iran.