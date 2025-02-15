Russian drone struck Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant





A Russian drone which was made in Iran flew into the protective shell covering the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

A Russian drone has struck the vast protective shell covering the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine said on Friday.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) hit the concrete shelter that contains the remains of Reactor 4, which exploded in the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Footage posted by Mr Zelensky showed the drone crashing into the shelter’s rooftop on Thursday, which was followed by an explosion that set the roof on fire.

Cameras inside the shelter captured an automatic fire suppression system being deployed, spraying water to combat the fire.

Mr Zelensky said: “The shelter at the Chernobyl NPP was damaged by this drone. The fire has been extinguished. As of now, radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored. According to initial assessments, the damage to the shelter is significant.”

He added that the shelter was built by “all those committed to real security for humanity”.

Ukrainian media has released pictures of the drone’s engine, which appeared to be from an Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drone.

The strike damaged the concrete structure but did not increase radiation levels, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

Reactor 4 at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, is now covered by a massive steel shelter to prevent radiation leaks.

The protective shell, moved into place in 2016 following a huge construction project, is designed to minimise the release of residual radioactivity from the reactor into the atmosphere.

The structure covers both the reactor and the unstable “sarcophagus” that Soviet authorities hastily built after the April 26 1986 disaster.

It took years to construct what is one of the largest movable land-based structures ever made and cost over €1.5 billion (£1.25 billion).

The steel arch, 162 metres long and 108 metres high, and weighs 25,000 tons – more than double the weight of the Eiffel Tower.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the strike on Friday and reported that its on-site team had heard an explosion near the New Safe Confinement structure at around 2am local time.

The agency reported the radiation levels around the area were normal following the strike.

The three-year war between Russia and Ukraine has raised ongoing concerns about the safety of Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants, especially the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest in Europe and among the world’s 10 biggest.

Rafael Grossi, the IAEA director general, said the incident at Chernobyl and the recent increase in military activity around the Zaporizhzhia plant show the ongoing nuclear safety risks.

He said: “There is no room for complacency, and the IAEA remains on high alert.”

The strike was likely part of a larger drone assault by Russia, with Ukrainian military officials reporting over a hundred drones launched at the country overnight.

Ukrainian media has released pictures of the drone’s engine – State of Emergency Service Ukraine/Reuters

Despite the collision, radiation levels have not increased – State of Emergency Service Ukraine/Reuters

Ukrainian forces said they intercepted 73 drones, while 58 failed to reach their targets.

The strike came hours ahead of the Munich Security Conference, which starts just days after Donald Trump, the US president, and Vladimir Putin held watershed talks that have shaken Ukraine and America’s Nato allies, almost three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Mr Trump said he had agreed with the Russian president to soon start Ukraine peace talks and exchange friendly visits.

The new US administration also signalled Ukraine would have to give up territory to Russia and that Nato membership for Kyiv was “impractical”.

TELEGRAPH, YAHOO