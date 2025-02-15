Hezbollah supporters block roads to Lebanon’s only airport in Beirut

Hezbollah blocks Lebanon’s only Beirut airport road with burning tires and garbage after an Iranian plane loaded with funds for the Iranian backed party was banned from entering Lebanon

Beirut: Hezbollah supporters blocked all roads to Lebanon’s only commercial airport with burning tires and garbage on Thursday after a passenger plane from Iran wasn’t allowed to fly to Beirut, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

The protests forced hundreds of travelers to head to the airport on foot to avoid missing their flights. Many were late in catching their flights.

Videos on social media showed dozens of Lebanese citizens who were on a religious visit to Iran stranded at Tehran airport because the flight was barred from heading to Beirut.

The flight was supposed to depart at 2:30 pm Tehran time, but it was prevented from taking off, activists said on social media.

“Our government is incapable of receiving its citizens because of a tweet by Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee about Iranian funds being sent to Hezbollah through the flight,” said one Lebanese citizen.

Adraee had earlier tweeted that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Forces and Hezbollah were “exploiting Beirut Airport and civilian flights to smuggle funds intended to strengthen the terrorist organization and support terror activities against the State of Israel.”

Lebanon’s civil aviation agency at Rafik Hariri International Airport said it had informed Tehran that it would not receive the flight that was headed to Beirut.

