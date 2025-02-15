Amal condemns Hezbollah’s attacks against UNIFIL urges the army to pursue perpetrators with an Iron fist

File:Firefighters extinguish a burning UNIFIL vehicle, which was set ablaze by protesters, on the road leading to Beirut’s international airport on February 14, 2025 [Ibrahim Amro/AFP]

The leadership of the Amal Movement issued a statement on Friday evening, which read: “The attack on UNIFIL is an attack on southern Lebanon, and blocking roads anywhere is a stab at civil peace.” The leadership of the movement also called on the Lebanese army and security forces to pursue the perpetrators and strike with an iron fist at the

This comes after Hezbollah supporters blocked all roads to Lebanon’s only commercial airport with burning tires and garbage on Thursday after a passenger plane from Iran wasn’t allowed to fly to Beirut, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Hezbollah supporters also set on fire the UNIFIL convoy which was on its way to the airport on Friday , injuring outgoing deputy commander Maj. Gen. Chok Bahadur Dhakal, of Nepal, who was set to leave the country after completing his mission when the convoy was attacked and injured.

Firefighters extinguish a burning UNIFIL vehicle, which was set ablaze by protesters, on the road leading to Beirut’s international airport on February 14, 2025 [Ibrahim Amro/AFP]

File photo of Amal Movement leader and Parliament speaker Nabih Berri L is shown in a composed photo with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah (R)

It is worth noting that Amal is a staunch ally of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group and its leader Speaker Nabih Berri has been negotiating on its behalf

During its war with Israel Hezbollah was defeated and lost all its top commanders including Hassan Nasrallah and his heir apparent Hashem Safieddine

Hezbollah is reportedly being commanded by the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard

There is huge concern in Lebanon that Hezbollah which is witnessing internal conflicts will now become a terrorist organization, like ISIS.