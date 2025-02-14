President Aoun calls on Israel to complete withdrawal from Lebanon within deadline

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called Wednesday on Israel to withdraw from south Lebanon according to the set deadline, his office said in a statement.

Aoun “has repeatedly stressed on Lebanon’s insistence on the complete withdrawal of the Israeli enemy within the deadline set for February 18,” the statement said.

The president denied Arab and local media reports about an alleged renewed extension of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement.

These reports said that the February 18 deadline might be extended to February 28.

Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri, a prominent Hezbollah ally, also denied the reports about any extension of the deadline.

Shortly after the president’s statement, Israeli fighter jets broke the sound barrier at low altitude over Beirut and other areas, causing panic. It was the first time since the ceasefire came into force in November that a sonic boom was heard.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media citing local sources said US deputy special envoy for Middle East peace Morgan Ortagus is due to visit Beirut on Friday, in her second visit to Lebanon since her appointment.

A ceasefire took effect in late November. On January 26, it was extended to February 18. By that date both Israeli and Hezbollah forces are to have withdrawn from southern Lebanon.

Yahoo DPA